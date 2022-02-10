Leave it to Megan Thee Stallion to drop some mid-week beauty — and life — inspo. On Thursday, February 10, the rapper wished fans a “good ass day” on Instagram by dropping a photo dump of her long black hair styled with tinsel.

The hair tinsel that the three-time Grammy winner wore is a mix of purple and teal metallic shimmer. The bold color combination adds a nice pop of color against her pin-straight black strands. She also paired her shimmering hairstyle with a fresh set of nails. The graphic cherry nail art drawn on her long coffin nails has a cool neon light effect that makes her tips look like they’re glowing.

Meg is always switching up her look and serving fabulous hairstyles and manicures, especially ones inspired by the ’90s and early ’00s. She’s rocked space buns, hair clips, and more bright-colored wigs than anyone can count. It’s hard to pick a favorite hair look when comparing it to those, but these multi-colored metallic sparkles definitely rank high on the list.

Now that hair tinsel has the official Hot Girl stamp of approved, it’s likely that you’ll see more of Meg’s hotties sporting the trend on TikTok. And from ponytail extensions to hand-applied strands, there are plenty of ways to DIY at home.

If this hair tinsel has caught your eye in more ways than one, there are plenty of ways to incorporate it into your hair. You can follow Meg’s lead and opt for simply weaving them in and letting your strands hang. On the other hand, you can also get super intricate with tinsel and work it into fishtail braids, waterfall braids, and braided buns. Either way, it’s always a good thing to have more glitter in your life.