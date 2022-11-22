Chris Moyles Is One Of The Richest I'm A Celeb Campmates

Between 2004 and 2012, you’d struggle to escape the voice of Chris Moyles on the airwaves. The radio presenter, author, and reality TV star is best known for his notable audio entertainment gigs, including the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show, which he fronted for eight years. Although, Moyles has since explored different career opportunities, amassing a very impressive net worth in the meantime. More recently, the radio DJ joined the 2022 series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, leaving some viewers wondering: what is Chris Moyles’ net worth?

How Chris Moyles Made His Money

Radio

As mentioned, Moyles is best known for his long and successful career in radio. As per Radio Times, the Leeds-born presenter began his national radio career on Capital FM back in 1996, before moving on to host BBC Radio 1’s breakfast show between 2004 and 2012. Following a BBC salary leak in 2006, the Guardian reported that Moyles was one of the network’s highest-paid stars, earning £630,000 annually. Three years after leaving the broadcaster, he began hosting The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X in 2015.

Television

Moyles’ presenting skills have also translated onto the small screen throughout his career. Some of his most notable television gigs have included Channel 5’s Live with Chris Moyles, The Chris Moyles Show, and Channel 4’s Chris Moyles’ Quiz Night, which ran for a respectable five seasons.

In 2022, Moyles joined the long-running ITV reality series I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, alongside fellow campmates including Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, and Matt Hancock. The Sun has claimed that Moyles was paid £250,000 for his I’m A Celeb stint, making him one of the highest-paid contestants of the 2022 series.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Books

The radio star has also released two books during his career, the first being The Gospel According to Chris Moyles, which hit the shelves back in 2006. The following year, in 2007, the DJ released his second book, aptly titled The Difficult Second Book.

What Is Chris Moyles’ Net Worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Moyles is worth $20 Million (£17.3 million) as of 2022.