Brothers Kevin and Franklin Jonas are back for another round of sleuthing in Claim to Fame Season 2. Throughout the course of ABC’s summer reality show, a group of 12 secret celebrity relatives attempts to hide their identities while living together in a mansion and competing in challenges — all for the $100,000 grand prize, and, yes, their own “claim to fame.” Among the Season 2 cast are relatives of “some huge names,” as Franklin put it in the June 26 premiere, including Academy Award winners, Grammy winners, Emmy winners, world leaders, hall of famers, and “literal legends.”

Following 2022’s inaugural season — which Keke Palmer’s sister Loreal “L.C.” Palmer won — the so-called “bonus Jonas” added in an ABC promo video that the stakes “are so much bigger” for the contestants. “They’ve seen what strategies can do for . . . people who made it to the end,” Franklin added. “This season we’re just gonna see so much more personal dynamics change the way this game can be played. And I think we’re honestly just gonna see it played more.”

Kevin, for his part, chimed in with his advice for the Season 2 contestants: “Don’t be so nice.” Pointing to Season 1 missteps of “giving information away,” the musician advised, “You’re still trying to win the money. . . . Don’t tell them who you’re related to.”

Not everyone heeded those words of warning, though. Here are all the celebrity relatives revealed on Claim to Fame Season 2, so far.

Carly Is Tom Hanks’ Niece

Such telling clues as a Forrest Gump bench led the cast to quickly figure out that “Carly” is Tom Hanks’ niece, Carly Reeves. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she appeared as a “mean girl” opposite Hilary Duff in 2004’s Raise Your Voice and also had parts alongside her Oscar-winning uncle in Charlie Wilson’s War and Larry Crowne. Now primarily acting in commercials, the 39 year old showed off her formal drama training with an epic post-elimination meltdown. “At first, I was a little embarrassed, but, also, I know myself,” Carly, whose mom is Rita Wilson’s sister, tells Bustle. “I thought it was hilarious because I’ve had temper tantrums since I was a kid.”

Travis Is Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Son

After pulling Shayne’s clue put a target on his back, “Travis” was unmasked as astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson’s 22-year-old son, Travis Tyson, in the July 3 guess-off elimination. The recent NYU grad’s famous father even sent a video message telling Travis that he and his wife, Alice Young, are proud of him. “He’s smart, I guess,” Travis joked of his dad, after showing smarts run in the family by reciting Pi to the first 100 places during the premiere’s talent show. As it turns out, this isn’t the first ABC reality show Travis has appeared on: As a teen, he competed alongside Neil on a 2017 episode of the Steve Harvey-hosted Celebrity Family Feud.

Shayne Is Eddie Murphy’s Daughter

Though her identity is yet to officially be confirmed, most of the housemates now know that “Shayne” is Eddie Murphy’s daughter Shayne Audra Murphy. Thanks to Jane deciphering the clue Travis pulled, the 28-year-old model’s dead giveaways was a reference to her father’s Saturday Night Live Buckwheat character, leading the cast to figure out clues that pointed to the Grammy-winning comedian’s roles in Coming to America and Shrek. Outside of Claim to Fame, Shayne, whose mother is Nicole Murphy, also shows off her cooking skills on her Shayne’s Kitchen Instagram account.

