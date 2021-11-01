Everything We Know So Far About Clayton Echard's Reported Bachelor Season

Clayton Echard is currently competing on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, but we already know he won’t be receiving her final rose in the end. Though ABC has yet to officially confirm anything, the 28-year-old Missouri native has been widely reported as the next Bachelor and has been spotted filming for the show.

Aside from a suspiciously long intro package, Clayton hasn’t yet received a lot of screen time on Michelle’s season. However, co-host Tayshia Adams described him as “very personable” in a September interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He was someone that really had fun with all of the dates,” she said. “I think if it is him, you’re in for a little treat.”

Here’s everything we know so far about Clayton’s (reported) season.

When Does Clayton’s Bachelor Season Premiere?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clayton’s season began filming in September and is slated to premiere in January 2022, the same time The Bachelor has aired since Season 13 in 2009. By the time Clayton’s season ends, Bachelor viewers will have been treated to roughly 10 straight months of Bachelor content dating back to Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette premiere in June 2021, with another Bachelor season rumored to air directly after Clayton’s.

The Host Of Clayton’s Bachelor Season

Following Chris Harrison’s exit from the franchise earlier this year, Clayton’s season will introduce a new Bachelor host: former Bachelor Jesse Palmer, who starred on Season 5 of the series in 2004. He’s since continued his career as a television personality, serving as a college football analyst for ESPN and hosting shows including Spring Baking Championship and Holiday Baking Championship on the Food Network and The Ultimate Surfer on ABC.

Where Was Clayton’s Bachelor Season Filmed?

Clayton’s Bachelor season marks a return to convention, and not just because he’s yet another white guy. According to reality television blogger Reality Steve, the franchise filmed at the Bachelor Mansion for the first time since lockdown started, which series creator Mike Fleiss confirmed in a tweet. Reality Steve also reported the season will bring back international travel, so the producers will no longer be forced to figure out how to make a 10th date in the middle of the woods romantic (Zozobra was really a low point). Reported locations so far include Houston, Texas, Toronto, Canada, and Vienna, Austria.

Clayton’s Bachelor Contestants

While ABC hasn’t confirmed that Clayton is the next lead, they have released the names, ages, and hometowns of a few potential contestants for the new season, including one woman who hails all the way from Berlin, Germany.

It’s unclear if ABC will wait until Clayton is eliminated from Michelle’s season to announce him as the new Bachelor or pull the trigger early, like they did with previous Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. But however and whenever his pursuit of Michelle comes to an end, fans should get used to Clayton on their screens for many, many weeks to come.