Everything To Know About The Reported New Bachelor From Michelle's Season

Bachelor Nation, meet the man who will reportedly lead Season 26 of The Bachelor: Clayton Echard. Following last week’s leaked photos of Echard with a camera crew published by E! News, both Variety and Us Weekly have confirmed via unnamed sources that the 28-year-old single will appear as next season’s Bachelor, though ABC and Warner Bros. have yet to confirm the news. If you’re currently scratching your head and wondering who exactly this man is, don’t worry — even the most dedicated viewers haven’t met him yet, as Echard will first compete on Michelle Young’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette, set to premiere on Oct. 19.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source claimed that Echard “stood out right off the bat” among other potential leading men. “Producers ended up going with him because they believed he was the best fit for the role,” said the insider. “They wanted to switch things up and go with someone new and someone who hasn’t been in the spotlight yet.” His identity was later nearly confirmed, as Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss tweeted on Sept. 15: “Major Announcement!!! Your new #TheBachelor is a great guy from Michelle’s season of #TheBachelorette. Can’t wait for you to meet him! ... His first name starts with the letter ‘C.’” (Of course, Fleiss is known to troll fans on Twitter, so his posts are usually best taken with a grain of salt.)

On Sept. 16, St. Louis, Missouri’s Fox affiliate aired an interview conducted with Echard as a crowd formed around the reported next Bachelor, who was filming with a camera crew. “I’m excited,” he said. “I’m also very, very nervous, and I’m looking to find my person.” From his Instagram account to his hometown, job, and more, here’s everything we know about Clayton Echard.

Clayton Echard’s Instagram

Echard’s Instagram account is public and already boasts more than 23k followers. The reported Bachelor’s grid features photos of him frequently hitting the gym, posing with his family, and hanging with friends outdoors on boats, at beaches, or out hiking.

Clayton Echard’s Hometown

Echard is originally from Eureka, Missouri. Earlier this month, he returned to his hometown and was spotted filming with a production crew. St. Louis’ Fox affiliate reported that ABC paid for a banner to be displayed in downtown Eureka that read, “Go find love Clayton!”

During a Sept. 16 news segment aired on Fox 2 Now, fellow Eureka native Miranda Schaeffer spoke of Echard and claimed that he dated her older sister. “Those dang dimples. I mean, those dimples will blow any girl out of the water,” she said. “When he got this, I was like, ‘This is very well deserving and a really good highlight for our community.’”

New Bachelor Clayton Echard’s Job

According to Echard’s Instagram bio, he’s a “former freestyle rapper and washed-up athlete now trying his luck in orthopaedic sales.” More specifically, his LinkedIn page reveals that he currently works as a Sales Representative for Stryker Orthopaedics, where he’s worked since 2016.

Prior to his current position, Echard tried his hand as a professional football player, as he was signed by the Seattle Seahawks in July 2016 and cut from the team just over one month later, per Entertainment Weekly.

As for his freestyle rap career, it’s unclear how seriously he pursued it. In March 2019, he posted what appears to be artwork for a forthcoming mixtape titled Welcome to the Life of Claydoe. However, based on the comments — “This is very bad,” “Stay in middle school,” and “This gave me several hernias” — it seems Echard was joking. Perhaps we’ll hear his freestyle skills on Season 26 of The Bachelor.