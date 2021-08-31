All The Clues Chris C. & Jessenia Aren't Dating After Bachelor In Paradise

Unfortunately for the cast members of Bachelor in Paradise, the spinoff is far more fickle than the flagship series. Not only do the rotating cast of daters make it incredibly difficult to form fortified relationships, but a summer beach-based relationship is a far cry from the turbulence of the real world. A lot of relationships can’t make the leap from the show to real life — more don’t even make it multiple rose ceremonies. One such couple that doesn’t seem to make it off the beach is Jessenia Cruz and Chris Conran.

If you’ll call back to episode two of this season of Bachelor In Paradise, which aired August 23, two cast members, Jessenia Cruz and Ivan hall began to develop their relationship. The couple hit it off over a romantic dinner, and spoke about how they admired each other’s resolve and honesty during each other’s repsective time as contestants. That budding relationship couldn’t fully spread it wings before the arrival of Chris Conran, a former contestant on Clare’s season of The Bachelorette.

When Chris arrived on the beach, he spared almost no time deliberating which woman he was going to take on a date. Wasting little time, Chirs invited Jessenia on a date, much to the chegrin of Ivan. Once on the date, the duo engaged in some tantric stretching, and strategic blowing, whilst Ivan was stuck back on the beach. Their date was sealed with a kiss in front of a plate of strawberries, solidifying Chris and Jessenia as one of the newer couples on the beach.

However, as bright as the horizon may seem for the new potential couple, it appears that their Paradise-based romance just isn’t cut out for the real world. Despite the fact that Jessenia and Chris actually knew each other before appearing in Paradise, some spoilers suggest that Chris’ heart ultimately ends up in the hands of another women.

The above photo is part of a photo dump Jessenia posted from a trip to San Diego, dated back in May, before filming even began. It then makes sense as to why Chris was so excited to see Jessenia when he arrived on the beach. Even though they had a pre-existing relationship, reality television blogger, Reality Steve has pointed out just exactly what causes Chris and Jessenia’s relationship to crater. Tiny spoiler! It’s another woman.

If there’s any hope for the duo it certainly isn’t coming from social media. Not to annoint Instagram as the berometer for relationship health, but it would appear that while Chris follows Jessenia, she doesn’t follow him back. That kind of thing, at least in Bachelor Nation, that doesn’t typically bode well for the prospects of a potential relationship. Of course, anything is possible in the wake of Paradise, however, from the all clues we have, it doesn’t necissarily seem like Jessenia and Chris will be exchaning roses anytime soon.