Courtney Cox Shared A Super Cute IG Post For Her Boyfriend’s Birthday

While Friends fans might associate Courtney Cox’s character Monica with Chandler Bing for life, the actor’s real life partner couldn’t be further from sharing Chandler’s slightly ambiguous career in statistical analysis. Instead, her long-time boyfriend Johnny McDaid is a famous musician and. as well as playing in noughties soft-rock champs Snow Patrol, he’s probably written some of your favourite songs. Seriously, the singer has had a hand in penning everything from Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ to Pink’s ‘What About Us’.

Cox has long supported her musician boyfriend, cheering him on at Isle of Wight festival last summer, and sharing a cute tribute to his talents when he won a Grammy nomination for his Ed Sheeran co-write ‘Bad Habits. And when Snow Patrol headlined Suffolk festival Latitude over the weekend, sharing a bill with the likes of Manic Street Preachers, Kae Tempest and Fontaines D.C., the actor was right there in the photo-pit singing along.

Since the weekend coincided with McDaid’s birthday, Cox marked the occasion by sharing a cute selection of snaps from their weekend of festivalling, and a handful of them feature another familiar face. Yep, none other than the Snow Patrol member’s long-time songwriting buddy Ed Sheeran, who lives about half an hour from the Latitude site and joined the band on stage as a surprise guest during this year’s festival.

“Happy birthday to my multitalented Johnny!” Cox wrote. “He may be getting older (kinda) but watching him play never does. I love you J.” N’awh!!