It’s time for Moira Rose’s favorite season: “awards.” The 2022 Grammy nominations were revealed on Nov. 23 with the help of stars like BTS and H.E.R., and fans will be saying “good 4 u” to Olivia Rodrigo after she earned her first ever Grammy nominations. Rodrigo bagged nods in all of the Big Four categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist. With seven nominations, Rodrigo is among the most nominated artists, including Jon Batiste (11), Justin Bieber (8), Doja Cat (8), H.E.R. (8), and Billie Eilish (7).

In a surprise move, the Recording Academy expanded the nominations pool for the Big Four categories from eight to 10 nominees, announcing the change on nominations day. The nominations may also look more mainstream this year, with fewer shocking snubs, and there’s a big reason for that. The Grammys abolished the elusive genre committees that determined the majority of nominations, including the “blue ribbon” committee that decided nominees for the four main General Field categories like Album of the Year. This decision was made after The Weeknd, who had one of the biggest songs of all time with “Blinding Lights” in 2020, called for “transparency” in the Grammys nominations process after he was snubbed entirely. This means the nominees will be decided solely by popular vote among academy members.

And If there are some notable artists missing from the nominations list, it may be because they weren’t eligible this year. Adele, for instance, will not be eligible until the 2023 show, given that her new album 30 and single “Easy On Me” was not released until after the eligibility deadline of Sept. 30, 2021. However, other artists declined to submit their music at all.

The Weeknd announced that he would no longer submit his work to the Grammys, including his collaboration with Ariana Grande, after his snub from last year’s nominations. Dua Lipa also decided not to submit her smash hit “Levitating” because she reportedly didn’t want voters to worry about supporting her collaborator DaBaby after his homophobic remarks. Lipa’s solo version was not eligible because it was included on her sophomore album Future Nostalgia, which already won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album last year.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will air on Jan. 31. Here’s who is up for a Grammy this year, including some surprise nominees such as President Barack Obama for Best Spoken Word Album, a category he previously won in 2006 and 2008.

For the full list of 86 categories, go to Grammy.com.

Album of the Year

Jon Batiste, We Are

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Love For Sale

Justin Bieber, Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat, Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

H.E.R., Back Of My Mind

Lil Nas X, Montero

Olivia Rodrigo, Sour

Taylor Swift, Evermore

Kanye West, Donda

Record of the Year

ABBA, “I Still Have Faith In You”

Jon Batiste, “Freedom”

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”

Brandi Carlile, “Right On Time”

Doja Cat Featuring SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

Silk Sonic, “Leave The Door Open”

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys And Brandi Carlile)

“drivers license” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight For You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

“Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches" — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber, Justice

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande, Positions

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber, “Anyone”

Brandi Carlile, “Right On Time”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Ariana Grande, “Positions”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber feat. Benny Blanco, “Lonely”

BTS, “Butter”

Coldplay, “Higher Power”

Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

Cardi B, “Up”

J. Cole feat. 21 Savage, “m y . l i f e”

Drake feat. Future and Young Thug, “Way Too Sexy”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot Sh*t”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole feat. Lil Baby, “pride . is . the . devil”

Doja Cat, “Need to Know”

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”

Tyler, the Creator feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla Sign, “WUSYANAME”

Kanye West feat. The Weeknd and Lil Baby, “Hurricane”

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts” — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

“Best Friend” — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

“Family Ties” — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Jail” — Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

“M Y . L I F E” — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

J. Cole, The Off-Season

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Nas, King’s Disease II

Tyler, the Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West, Donda

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alboran, Vértigo

Paula Arenas, Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona, Hecho a la Antigua

Camilo, Mis Manos

Alex Cuba, Mendó

Selena Gomez, Revelación

Best Country Solo Performance

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name”

Jason Isabel, “All I Do Is Drive”

Kacey Musgraves, “Camera Roll”

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn't Love You”

Brothers Osborne, “Younger Me”

Dan + Shay, “Glad You Exist”

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“camera roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold” — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne, Skeletons

Mickey Guyton, Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram, The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson, The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore, Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey

Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams, Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent

Best Rock Song

Weezer, “All My Favorite Songs”

Kings of Leon, “The Bandit”

Mammoth WVH, “Distance”

Paul McCartney, “Find My Way”

Foo Fighters, “Waiting On A War”

Best Rock Album

Power Up, AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A, Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1, Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight, Foo Fighters

McCartney III, Paul McCartney

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra, “Lost You”

Justin Bieber, “Peaches” (Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

H.E.R., “Damage”

Silk Sonic, “Leave The Door Open”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste, “I Need You”

BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon, “Bring It On Home To Me” (Featuring Charlie Bereal)

Leon Bridges, “Born Again” (Featuring Robert Glasper)

H.E.R., “Fight For You”

Lucky Daye, “How Much Can A Heart Take” (Featuring Yebba)

Best R&B Song

“Damage” — Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Good Days” — Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary” — Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

“Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra

We Are, Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.

Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Music Video

AC/DC, “Shot in the Dark”

Jon Batiste, “Freedom”

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”

Best Music Film