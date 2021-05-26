Courteney Cox’s career includes an appearance in Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” 1984 music video, but her role on Friends as orderly, ultra-competitive chef Monica Geller thrust her into stardom. Naturally, Cox’s personal life became magnified during and beyond her time on the NBC sitcom. For those who are curious about her current relationship status, she’s been romantically linked in the past to other well-known actors, including Michael Keaton and Kevin Costner. However, Cox’s 14-year marriage to her Scream co-star David Arquette and her subsequent relationship with Snow Patrol band member Johnny McDaid are her most public relationships.

Arquette and Cox first met on the set of Scream in 1996 and, as Cox told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America in 2011, “fell in love.” Even though Cox admitted they “hated each other” while filming Scream 2, they married “right before” Scream 3. Cox and Arquette’s marriage ended in 2010, and the former couple has since shared co-parenting duties for their daughter, Coco. Arquette later re-married to journalist Christine McLarty, and Cox found love with McDaid.

Cox and McDaid began dating in late 2013 after Ed Sheeran introduced them at Jennifer Aniston’s holiday soiree. Sheeran and McDaid were once roommates, and McDaid is credited for co-writing seven songs on Sheeran’s Multiply album and eight songs on Divide. “Nina,” “Photograph,” and “Shape of You” are a few of those tracks born from their collaboration.

Cox and McDaid announced their engagement just a handful of months after their courtship. In January 2014, Cox tweeted, “I’m engaged to him!” while sharing an intimate photo of her and McDaid. McDaid also tweeted the same picture with the message, “I’m engaged to her!”

Later, Cox described how McDaid proposed to her on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Her daughter, Coco, also helped plan the special moment that took place at Aniston’s house. Cox recalled, “Johnny first asked Coco. He said, ‘I’d like to marry your mom’ and gave her a little diamond ring and got on his knee.” The actor continued, “And she said, ‘Great! I’m going to camp tomorrow. Let’s do it right now!’” McDaid ended up popping the question to Cox that night. “It was just beautiful,” Cox added. “No one knew this was gonna happen 'cause it was just a dinner for essentially me and Coco.”

In a turn of events, Cox and McDaid called off their engagement one year after sharing the news. The shocking announcement was initially reported by Hollywood Life and covered by People, Us Weekly, E!, and Entertainment Tonight. A source went on to tell the latter that Cox and McDaid’s relationship was “never going to last.”

Following their split, Cox was linked to her Friends co-star and onscreen love interest Matthew Perry. (This rumor was especially newsworthy because Cox and Perry’s Friends characters eventually married.) While at the time it was reported that Perry had “always been in love” with Cox, it appears that a real-life relationship never truly materialized between the two, per Us Weekly.

Not long after their separation, Cox and McDaid publicly confirmed their reconciliation as a couple with a red carpet appearance at the 2016 BMI Pop Awards, where Snow Patrol was honored with the BMI Million-Air Award. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that year, she explained, "He’s not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we’re just together. We broke off our engagement ... and it’s actually better than it was before."

The duo continued their romance and have even weathered the strain the pandemic put on their relationship. Cox and McDaid spent nine months apart, with the latter stuck in England and his native Ireland. Cox passed the time doing TikTok dance challenges and FaceTiming McDaid until the two finally reunited in person in December of 2020. Since then, Cox and McDaid’s relationship appears stronger than ever as they continue to share some of their loving moments on social media.