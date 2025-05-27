Cynthia Nixon doesn’t view Sex and the City with rose-colored glasses. In a new interview with Grazia, published on May 27, the actor revealed what she loved about the original 1998 series — and everything she hates about it over 20 years later.

Nixon said that she rewatched all six seasons of SATC before stepping back into Miranda Hobbes’ shoes for the HBO Max reboot And Just Like That..., the third season of which premieres on May 29. She thought that 90% of the original series was “still pretty great,” but admitted that “certain things have really not aged well.”

“It was always very difficult being on a show that was so white,” she explained. “I always hated that. When we would raise it, we were told, ‘This is Candace Bushnell’s world and it’s a very white world.’ I’m like, OK…”

Nixon, who identifies as queer and has been married to wife Christine Marinoni for over a decade, also took issue with how storylines involving LGBTQ+ communities were handled. “Some of the trans stuff, some of the gay stuff was a little cringy to look at,” she added.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Nixon has always been vocal about the lack of diversity on SATC. “That was something that I was aware of at the time and said at the time, and I think a number of us said it," she told TODAY in 2020. “The lack of racial and ethnic diversity is a big factor, but also the lack of any characters who aren’t wealthy. Miranda was married to the one working-class person we ever saw on the show.”

What Cynthia Loves About SATC

Of course, Nixon still remembers SATC fondly, stating that “it’s always been a feminist show,” and praising the series for changing the media landscape for women. “What you have to remember is that we were in our 30s and 40s,” she told Grazia. “Of course, I look at the show now, we look like babies, but being single at that age, at that time, still had a kind of stigma.”

Nixon remains proud of the original show’s mission to empower women sexually. “You can be a woman, you can have a lot of sex with a lot of different people. It didn’t make you a slut and it didn’t mean you were using sex to get something,” she said. “You were having sex, because you enjoyed having sex!”