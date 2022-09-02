Reese Witherspoon Is Bringing Daisy Jones & The Six To Life On Screen

The multi-talented actor and producer Reese Witherspoon is adapting the best-selling novel Daisy Jones & The Six into a TV series. Written by Taylor Jenkins-Reid, The New York Times best-seller was published back in 2019 and tells a tale of music, fame, and fortune amid the backdrop of Los Angeles in the 1970s. Having landed many five-star reviews, the esteemed novel explores themes of sex, drugs, and rock’n’roll.

In a seemingly full circle moment, Witherspoon’s review of the work made it onto the cover of the published book. Her review read, “I fell head over heels with Daisy and devoured this in a day.” So, it’s no wonder Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine is behind the TV adaptation of the book, alongside Amazon Studios. Read on for everything to know so far about the TV series, Daisy Jones & The Six.

Daisy Jones & The Six Plot

The original novel of Daisy Jones & The Six is set in the 1970s and follows the main character, solo singer Daisy Jones. The wannabe starlet finds a home with her band the band, The Six, but breaks up with them after one album. Chaos and drama ensues, especially when the band’s de-facto leader, Billy Dunne, clashes with Daisy on just about everything.

Although the book is written in a documentary style, the story is entirely fictional. Witherspoon's TV adaptation of the book is set to include acting portrayals of real rock stars, too, including Iggy Pop, Jimmy Page, and IRL ‘groupie’ Sable Starr.

However, although a fictional story overall, Jenkins-Reid shared in a blog post for Hello Sunshine that the relationship between Daisy and Billy was based on Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

Daisy Jones & The Six Cast

The casting for the much-anticipated series includes Riley Keough, as Daisy Jones. Keough is famously the granddaughter of music icon Elvis Presley. Meanwhile, Sam Claflin will play Billy Dunne, Suki Waterhouse will portray Karen Sirko, and Camila Morrone stars as Camila Dunne. Other faces you can expect to see include Josh Whitehouse (playing Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (as Warren Rhodes), and Nabiyah Be (portraying Simone Jackson).

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in July 2018 when the TV adaptation was first announced, Witherspoon said, “As soon as I started reading Daisy Jones & The Six, I immediately fell head over heels in love with it, and I’m thrilled to be bringing it to the screen with Amazon and Jen Salke, whose passionate pursuit of the material spoke volumes.”

Daisy Jones & The Six Release Date

There’s no release date confirmed just yet for Daisy Jones & The Six, but we will be sure to update this article with more information once more details are revealed. Once released, the 12-part series will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. According to an Instagram post shared by Claflin, filming for the series wrapped up earlier this year, in May 2022.