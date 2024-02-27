Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season has flown by, and after the Feb. 26 episode, he’s heading into Hometowns with his four final women: Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, and Maria Georgas.

Hometown dates are usually intense, given the stakes at this point in the Bachelor process. But with the hype surrounding Joey’s “unprecedented” season finale, this round of family visits will likely drum up even more conversation than usual as fans try to predict how, exactly, the final episode goes down.

Speaking of which, what happens during Joey’s Bachelor hometowns? Potential spoilers ahead, if you don’t mind getting a peek at the next elimination!

Tears Will Be Shed

According to a teaser at the end of Week 7, emotions will run high during Joey’s Hometowns. Kelsey’s dad calls it a “scary process,” adding that he’s concerned for his daughter as Joey dates three other women. His reservations play over footage of her crying.

Rachel also has a tearful moment, sobbing in front of her house as Joey comforts her. It could mean anything, but the scene follows a clip of Rachel’s mom telling him, “I wish you the best,” seemingly not giving her wholehearted approval to her daughter’s Bachelor relationship.

Disney/John Fleenor

Family support will be important for Daisy, too. “I definitely need my family’s help to ... figure out exactly what I’m feeling,” she says. Since Daisy declined to say she’s falling for Joey in Week 7, it seems that her family’s guidance could play a pivotal part in her next steps.

But the visit to Maria’s family in Canada might prove the most interesting of all. Maria says that her dad “is not gonna make it easy” on Joey, and sure enough, Mr. Georgas teases as much in his own confessional. “Maria is 100% daddy’s girl,” he says. “If she gets hurt, it would be a problem for Joey.”

Joey’s Hometown Exit Is...

According to Reality Steve, Maria is eliminated after Hometowns. (But only time will tell how her dad reacts to the reported breakup.)

Disney/Jan Thijs

Reality Steve didn’t specify what happens between Maria and Joey in Canada. But while all spoilers are unconfirmed, she doesn’t appear in promotional footage from the rest of the season — lending credence to the report that she leaves before Fantasy Suites in Tulum, Mexico.

Of course, this may not be the end of the line for the Season 28 fan-favorite. Many viewers have rallied for Maria to become the next Bachelorette, and she seems to have had a positive experience with the franchise — saying in a Bachelor Nation questionnaire that she gained “long-lost soul sisters” through the process, and would still hang out with Joey today.

Even if Maria does exit after Hometowns, it seems she has nothing but love for the show (and Joey) months after filming.