Dan Levy Showed His Mariah Carey Devotion Yet Again With A “Honey” IG Story

Mariah Carey celebrated a major music milestone on July 30 — and no, it’s not the yearly resurgence of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” just yet (that usually happens in October, according to an NBC News analysis). Rather, Carey took to Instagram to mark the 25th anniversary of “Honey,” the Grammy-nominated lead single off 1997’s Butterfly.

“Happy Anniversary HONEY! ... One of the happiest moments of my life,” Carey wrote in the caption to a gallery of iconic looks from the “Honey” music video. She also seemed to tease an upcoming project to celebrate the anniversary of Butterfly itself, which debuted 25 years ago this September. “#butterfly25 coming soon,” she added. (So even if it’s too early to crank up Carey’s Christmas album, it looks like there might be something to tide you over this fall.)

“Honey” marked a major turning point for Carey — as she discussed in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. “The whole message in the ‘Honey’ video was that I was breaking free — although no one understood the insanity, toxicity, and abuse I was living inside,” Carey wrote, per Vogue. “They had no clue.”

Carey still holds the entire album in very high regard, tweeting in 2018 that Butterfly was “still my fave album and always will be.” She’s also written that the album “is like a diary,” adding that “it represents a very important time in my life.”

And, well, she’s not the only one who feels that way. Noted Mimi superfan Dan Levy reposted Carey’s anniversary post on his Instagram story — and added his own sweet tribute message. “THIS ALBUM CHANGED MY DAMN LIFE,” he wrote.

Dan Levy/Instagram

Carey responded on her own story, writing, “Love you gorge!!”

Of course, it’s no secret that Levy and Carey are pretty big fans of each other. Back in 2019, Carey retweeted a GIF of a Schitt’s Creek scene in which Patrick tells David, “You’re my Mariah Carey,” and she encouraged her followers to tune in. As Levy later told Stephen Colbert, he was appreciative of the musician’s support. “Thank you so much for endorsing our little show,” he said.

In the Schitt’s Creek series finale — co-written, of course, by Levy himself — there was an emotional homage to Carey, when Patrick sang “Always Be My Baby” to David during their wedding vows. Months later, Carey herself joined the Schitt’s Creek cast reunion with a performance of “Hero.”

During the show’s historic Emmys sweep that fall, Carey couldn’t help but celebrate Schitt’s Creek one more time — tweeting to Levy that “You’ll always be my David Rose.”