Following her acclaimed performance in Mare Of Easttown and the actor’s forthcoming role in Channel 4’s I Am, Kate Winslet appears to have seamlessly transitioned from the big screen to television dramas. Although, the Academy Award-winner’s career actually first began on the small screen in Russell T Davies’ 1991 series Dark Season. Now, more than 30 years later, Winslet is to star in a new sequel to the BBC science-fiction classic. Find out everything there is to know about Dark Season: Legacy Rising, below.

Dark Season: Legacy Rising Plot

As longtime fans will recall, the original series chronicled the adventures of three teenage students who became caught up in a battle to save their school from the mysterious and sinister Mr Eldritch.

As per Radio Times, Dark Season: Legacy Rising will be made up of four separate stories, titled “Spring” by Tim Foley, “Summer” by Chris Chapman, “Autumn” by James Goss, and “Winter” by T Davies.

“For as long as anyone can remember, there have been stories about Bishop Grave School. Terrible secrets were once buried within its foundations, screaming to be unleashed,” the show’s synopsis reads. “As a new year brings fresh dangers, can Taylor and their friends discover the secrets of Bishop Grave’s past… before that past discovers them?”

Dark Season: Legacy Rising Cast

As mentioned, Titanic star Winslet will reprise her breakout role of Reet more than three decades after first portraying the character. The actor returns to the sci-fi favourite alongside her fellow Dark Season original cast mates Victoria Lambert (Marcie), Ben Chandler (Tom), Brigit Forsyth (Jessica Maitland), and Grant Parsons (Mr Eldritch).

Meanwhile, Dark Season: Legacy Rising will also welcome three newcomers: Aitch Wylie, Bethany Antonia, and Jacob Dudman.

Speaking to Radio Times ahead of the show’s return, Winslet said she is “delighted to be asked to come back.” The actor continued: “It’s been genuinely moving and wonderful to revisit those early days of my career ... Now, the story goes on and there’s a whole other generation of young people who will enjoy Dark Season. It’s been absolutely lovely to be invited back and to be able to give my voice to the character again after so many years, is very special.”

Dark Season: Legacy Rising Release Date

Although an exact release date is yet to be confirmed, the four-episode revival is scheduled to air in May 2023. In the meantime, you can revisit the original Dark Season on BritBox.