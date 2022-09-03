Often time, no one knows you better than your sibling, but how much does your sibling really need to know about you? Netflix’s Dated & Related puts that question to the test. Before anyone freaks out, no, the show isn’t about people who are related going on dates and hooking up with one another. Instead, the new series follows the siblings as they act as each other’s wingmen, as they pursue love in a private villa all while competing for a $100,000 prize.

It may seem ideal — who is better than a loved one to help you find your mate? But it also may lead to awkward interactions and torpedoed relationships. Either way, Netflix reality shows typically make for great TV, but will that translate into more seasons?

As of right now, the streaming service has yet to renew Dated & Related. However, the series just premiered on Sept. 2, which means there’s still time for the show to find an audience. Granted, if Netflix’s track record with dating shows is any indication, fans can rest assured knowing that titles like Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind, Indian Matchmaking, and The Ultimatum were all awarded with second, third, even fourth seasons in some instances. This is all to say that Netflix usually commits to its dating shows for a foreseeable future, and hopefully Dated & Related will fall into the same category.

Dated & Related Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

Netflix typically has a pretty fast turnaround when it comes to the production of their dating shows. For instance, the hotly anticipated second season of Love Is Blind premiered in March 2022, and Season 3 is already been confirmed to be dropping later this year. There’s also The Ultimatum, which hit the air in April 2022, and the show’s second season has already completed filming, which means The Ultimatum Season 2 will probably debut in late 2022 or early 2023. The point is that a potential Season 2 for Dated & Related could arrive on Netflix in 2023, likely in the summer.

Dated & Related Season 2 Cast

Even if Dated & Related is renewed, it’s too early to say who will be cast in Season 2. As was the case with The Ultimatum, fans of the show were able to figure out the Texas setting of Season 1, given that almost every cast member’s Instagram shows that they live in the Lone Star state. But Season 1 of Dated & Related has a cast that hails from different places around the world, including the U.S., the U.K., and Cyprus. Season 2 will likely cast new sibling pairs from several countries, but it could also bring back contestants from Season 1 that didn’t find love on the villa. Since the show is full of surprises, fans should expect a twist involving a pair of familiar faces.

Your best bet is to keep track of any extremely hot and extremely single sets of siblings on Instagram because they might just show up on Netflix next year.

This post will be updated as more Dated & Related Season 2 details become available.