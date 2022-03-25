Netflix’s Next Reality Dating Show Will Feature An All-Queer Cast

Netflix is doubling down on its reality dating shows. In a cheeky boy band parody video, the streamer announced renewals for smash hits Love Is Blind (through Season 5!), Indian Matchmaking, and The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On — the latter of which hasn’t aired its first season yet. Helmed by Love Is Blind producers and first teased at the end of the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion, The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On will give six different couples at a crossroads in their relationship an ultimatum to either commit to marriage or break up. The second season airing within a year will feature an all-queer cast of mostly women, according to the video announcement.

Here’s what we know about the second season so far.

The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On Season 2 Cast

The cast for the second season has not been announced, though the video did mention that it will feature “mostly women” for the queer cast. In interviews, the Love Is Blind producers have replied to fan feedback about having more inclusive contestant pools, and the casting of The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On Season 2 seems to be their answer. Eagle-eyed Instagram users uncovered the Season 1 cast after The Ultimatum official account followed all of the cast members. However, aside from handles, not many other details are known about the participants.

Real-life couple and Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are expected to host both seasons of The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On.

The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On Season 2 Trailer And Potential Release Date

While Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On will drop its first eight episodes on April 6, the second season’s premiere date has not yet been announced. Netflix generally doesn’t release trailers until a few weeks before a season drops, so it’s likely we won’t see any clips of the new season until the show is about to air.

LGBTQ+ Dating Shows To Watch In The Meantime

LGBTQ+ reality dating shows are still a rarity in 2022. It’s one of the main criticisms of the genre, which tends to focus on heterosexual narratives. But that’s not to say there aren’t any queer-focused dating shows out there that will get you primed for Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

The gay Bachelor-esque series Finding Price Charming ran for one season on Logo, and MTV has a few seasons of reality romance shows that featured LGBTQ+ contestants, including Ex On The Beach and Are You The One? One of the most interesting options is not even a competitive reality show: Netflix’s Dating Around feels more like a docuseries following a single person as they go on five blind dates. The dates could be of any race or gender identity, which allows the series to openly discuss these dating preferences.

This post will be updated with more details about Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On as they are released.