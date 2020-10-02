His engagement may be over, but it seems like Max Ehrich is not done speaking about his very public breakup. While talking to fans during an Instagram Live on Oct. 2, Ehrich accused Demi Lovato of using their relationship for publicity and slammed the singer for releasing "Still Have Me," which appears to have been inspired by their recent split.

Though Lovato hasn't publicly commented on the breakup, Ehrich has been posting non-stop on social media, and seemed to address the press attention in his Instagram Live. "It’s just the craziest thing," said the actor, who is currently shooting the film Southern Gospel in Atlanta, Georgia. "This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience ever because no person deserves to feel this way."

Ehrich then compared his short-lived engagement to Ariana Grande and two of her famous exes, Pete Davidson and Mac Miller. (Grande and Davidson got engaged in 2018, just after she ended a two-year relationship with the late rapper.) "Pete Davidson didn’t deserve to feel this way,” Ehrich said, before seemingly comparing his alleged tweets about Selena Gomez to Davidson's rumored interactions with Miller. "You think he wrote that text to Mac Miller? Open your eyes." He described both his split with Lovato and Grande and Davidson's breakup as a "calculated PR stunt," before acknowledging that he probably shouldn't be airing his grievances in such a public way. "My team is going to hate me for saying any of this," Ehrich added.

The actor then addressed Lovato directly, saying, "I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything." He also slammed her for releasing "Still Have Me" in the wake of their breakup, implying that the singer "used" him to promote her new music. "I thought I found the real deal. Now I found out that I was used," Ehrich said. "But I hope the song is No. 1 because you know what? If that’s what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it." Bustle reached out to Lovato for comment on her ex's video, but did not receive an immediate response.

Ehrich and Lovato, who met in March, enjoyed a whirlwind romance that culminated in a romantic beach proposal in July. However, on Sep. 24, multiple outlets reported that the pair had decided to end their engagement after two months, citing their different work schedules. "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," a source told People at the time. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

However, on Sep. 26, Ehrich wrote on his Instagram Story that he was blindsided by the breakup, and claimed that he learned about the end of his engagement from "a tabloid," instead of his fiancée. "I was on the set ... with crew and cast members right next to me who literally watched me open my phone where I then opened a tabloid," he wrote in a follow-up post, per E! News. "This is the God's honest truth of how I found out about the ending of the engagement." A day later, he wrote in another Instagram Story that he and Lovato hadn't "officially ended" their relationship, as they hadn't actually spoken about the status of their engagement. Finally, on Sep. 29, Ehrich wrote that "one chapter finally closed this [morning]," and said that he was ready to "turn the page" and move forward, implying that the pair had officially broken up.

Despite this, Ehrich has continued to post about the breakup — and the press attention he's received as a result — on social media. On Oct. 1, he shared a message on his Instagram Story thanking his "friends, family, fans and reps" who have reached out to "check in on my healing heart" in the wake of the split. The following day, though — after his Instagram Live session — Ehrich announced that he was taking a break from social media due to the "cyber bullying" he has experienced. "I ask you kindly to please stop and see a hurting human being ... who has just publicly had his heart shattered," he wrote.