Demi Lovato Is Taking A New Approach To Body Image With Help From Her Fiancé

Demi Lovato's fiancé loves everything about her — and he's helping her to embrace her body in a new way, as well. After sharing a series of sweet text messages on her Instagram Story, Demi Lovato said she's "reprogramming" her approach to body image with the love and support of her fiancé, Max Ehrich.

Since the couple went public with their relationship back in March, the actor has been incredibly effusive about how much he loves and supports Lovato on social media, and their newest text exchange is no exception. On Thursday, Sept. 3, the singer posted two screenshots from a recent conversation with Ehrich, in which she sent him a selfie while she was getting her hair done, blowing the actor a kiss. "I love you and ignore my double chin," Lovato wrote, along with a series of kissy-faced emojis.

In response, Ehrich declared, "I love every part of you baby," which inspired the singer to embrace her selfie in a new way. "Wait, don't ignore it!!" Lovato wrote back. "Appreciate it!!! YES BABY!!!" Lovato captioned the screenshots by explaining that she was taking a new approach to body image and body positivity. "Don't mind me — just still reprogramming my thinking around body image with the most loving fiancé @maxehrich," she wrote.

Lovato has long been open about her struggles with body image and her previous experiences with bulimia and disordered eating. In a move that she described as her "biggest fear," the singer shared an unedited bikini picture on Instagram in September 2019, as part of her journey towards acceptance and positivity. "I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me," Lovato captioned the shot of herself, posing in a leopard-print swimsuit. "I’m not stoked on my appearance," she added, "BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too."

Despite all of her hard work, Lovato has admitted that there are days where she still struggles with her body image. "I don't always feel positive about my body. Sometimes I do not like what I see," she said an interview at the 2019 Teen Vogue summit. "I don't sit there and dwell on it. I also don't lie to myself. I used to look in the mirror if I was having a bad body image day and say 'I love my body, you're beautifully and wonderfully made.' But I didn't believe it. I don't have to lie to myself and tell myself I have an amazing body. All I have to say is 'I'm healthy.' ... I am saying I'm healthy and I accept the way my body is today without changing anything."

In addition to her recovery and working on reframing her approach to her body image in therapy, Lovato has also credited Ehrich's unconditional love with helping her to feel "free" of all of her past demons. "I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before," the singer wrote in a birthday tribute to Ehrich in June, just one month before he proposed. "I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.. You’re also such a positive lil beam of light in my life."