Megan Fox’s Best Movie & TV Roles Include Comedy Gold
From cult-favorite Jennifer’s Body to sitcoms New Girl and Hope & Faith.
Whether she’s rocking red carpets or touching tongues with her boyfriend Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, chances are you’ve come across plenty of photos of and stories about Megan Fox recently. Though the Hollywood “sex symbol” never really left Hollywood, she’s definitely having a well-deserved renaissance, with many fans stating that society owes her an apology. After all, some of her roles that now boast cult followings were panned by critics and viewers (remember Jennifer’s Body?). Plus, when Fox talked about being overly sexualized early in her career, no one came to her defense. But times have changed, and more and more people finally recognize how she should’ve been treated better and the true extent of her talent. In light of the Megan Fox renaissance, what better way to celebrate the Hollywood vet than to bask in her glory and watch some of her best projects.
Before she was cast as the “hot girl,” a typecast she felt objectified by, Fox first tried her hand at comedy — a genre she’d go back to for some of her most notable performances. And we’d be remiss not to mention the intense Midnight in the Switchgrass, where she met her “future baby daddy” (her words). Fox has an extensive portfolio with two decades worth of roles under her belt, but this list will give you the rundown on her most noteworthy titles. From a horror classic to Hollywood blockbusters, here are the nine best Megan Fox movie and TV roles.