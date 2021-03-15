Twitter Thinks Cardi B Lip-Synced At The Grammys

With performances from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, DaBaby, and more, the 2021 Grammys is already a stacked show — and on top of that, that they got Beyoncé to show up. But the most monumental moment of the night was certainly Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s medley that featured the live debut of their #1 hit “WAP.” While watching it, however, many fans began to wonder if Cardi B lip-synced her way through it.

The performance began with Megan Thee Stallion in a sparkly ensemble to perform “Body” surrounded by backup dancers. Then she performed “Savage Remix,” though while Beyoncé may have shown up to accept their award for Best Rap Song, she didn’t come to the stage to deliver her verse. Next, Cardi B appeared to perform “Up” in front of a large video screen with dancers alongside her. Finally, they joined forces to perform “WAP” in front of a giant stripper heel with an attached pole before moving to an enormous bed, serving intense choreography reminiscent of the music video the entire time.

Following the performance, fans immediately took to social media to universally praise the two rappers’ dance skills, while others questioned whether or not Cardi B lip-synced or sang live throughout the medley. Her vocals did sound eerily similar to the ones on the officially-released version of the track, and at some points, it appeared as though her mouth didn’t move along with the audio, though that could be chalked up to broadcast delays. “If you’re gonna lip-sync, can you make it more convincing, diva?” ruthlessly asked one viewer, directly tagging the rapper in a tweet. Others weren’t as bothered, with one Twitter user referencing RuPaul’s Drag Race and writing, “Cardi B definitely won that Lip Sync for her life.”

Below, more fans react to Cardi B’s Grammys performance on social media.

Perhaps Cardi will address the critiques later, but one thing’s for sure: She killed that performance — live vocals or not.