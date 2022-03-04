Karen Gillan's New Film Is Worlds Away From Doctor Who

We’re always in the mood for a solid comedy, and Netflix may have just the thing for us. Doctor Who’s Karen Gillan is taking the lead in the latest instalment of the Cliff Beasts franchise. Tweeting her delight about being involved with the drama, Gillan told her fans: “This is my favourite franchise that I’ve ever been a part of, and this latest instalment is the best one so far. Trailer drops soon.”

New to the Cliff Beasts universe? As it happens, we all are. The Cliff Beasts trailer is actually a spoof promoting Judd Apatow’s *actual* upcoming film, The Bubble. Below, see everything we know so far.

The Bubble plot

There’s no trailer for The Bubble out yet, but the film is about a group of actors filming a movie, who then get stuck in a lockdown bubble.

We seem to know more about the film-within-a-film thanks to Netflix’s spoof trailer. Cliff Beasts 6 is about a group of actors who are confronted by the now-back-from-the-dead dinosaurs (who also seem to have been able to climb Everest to fight these humans somehow). The fake film even has its own poster, featuring Karen Gillan and an all-star cast.

The Bubble cast

The film is helmed by Judd Apatow, the director and producer behind The 40-Year-Old Virgin, This is 40 and Trainwreck. He also produced the hit comedy Bridesmaids. Karen Gillan will play a leading role. The actress shot to fame in 2010 when she portayed Amy Pond, the Eleventh Doctor’s companion in Doctor Who. She’s starred in big international blockbusters since then, such as the Marvel franchise, and the Jumanji reprisal. The cast also includes Big Mouth’s Fred Armisen, Game of Thrones and Narcos’ Pedro Pascal, 17 Again’s Leslie Mann [Apatow’s wife], and Man Like Mobeen’s Guz Khan. The comedy may still add further big names to its roster.

The Bubble release date

Cliff Beasts 6 is set to be released on Netflix on April 1, but given that it’s April Fool’s Day, we don’t know if The Bubble will follow suit. We’ll find out soon enough when we get the trailer. Be sure to check back here for updates.