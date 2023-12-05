The Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima is revealing what fans didn’t see on the show.

Appearing on the Dec. 4 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Leslie recalled her time in the Fantasy Suite and claimed that Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner made promises he ultimately didn’t keep.

“He made plans with me for [the] future,” Leslie revealed to hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt. “He said kind of, like, ‘Save the date, this is what we’re going to do. I can’t wait for us. [In] two more days, we’ll be done with this [and] be together, start our life.’”

Leslie went on to say that Gerry “all but” proposed to her during their Fantasy Suite date.

“Did he say, ‘Will you marry me?’ in there, no, but he all but said that. I would’ve been happy with just, ‘I love you,’ but he took it to a different level,” she added.

Leslie Fhima on The Golden Bachelor. John Fleenor/Disney

Leslie Was Blindsided

As fans saw in the Nov. 30 Golden Bachelor finale, Gerry wound up ending things with Leslie and gave the final rose to his now fiancée Theresa Nist.

Speaking on the After the Final Rose show, Gerry claimed that he made his decision during a date with Theresa, which followed his off-camera evening with Leslie.

“We woke up the next morning and he left [and] turned around three times and blew me kisses,” Leslie shared on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “He didn’t want to leave. That’s why I wasn’t worried that he was going on a date [with Theresa].”

Leslie Fhima and Gerry Turner. Disney/John Fleenor

On the podcast, Leslie also shared that she was “100 percent certain” Gerry would hand her the final rose.

“That's why I went and picked out this dress, that's why I wrote my vows,” she continued. “There were things he said to me in the overnight that alluded to his overnight with Theresa wasn't going to be the same.”

Gerry’s Side Of The Story

Gerry also opened up about his and Leslie’s Fantasy Suite date during his own appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. However, the Golden Bachelor was more coy about the details.

“There were conversations in the Fantasy Suite that were very revealing to me,” he shared. “Quite honestly, because they're in the Fantasy Suite and they're not in front of cameras or microphones I feel like it's appropriate to keep that in the Fantasy Suite and leave that there.”

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. Disney/John Fleenor

As mentioned, Gerry proposed to Theresa during The Golden Bachelor finale and the pair will tie the knot during a live television ceremony on Jan. 4.