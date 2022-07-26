As if it weren’t already clear by now, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia aren’t afraid to rewrite the rules on their Bachelorette season — and rewrite them again, when needed. As Gabby told Bustle earlier this season, the show’s producers “were really open to all of our suggestions and kind of what felt right to us in the moment.” And in Week 3, that meant making a few major changes to the show.

It all started when several of the men expressed to Gabby that they were more interested in pursuing things with Rachel — which, OK. But the cavalier (and sometimes downright rude) way they rebuffed Gabby was “hurtful” to her, she explained. It didn’t help that during her one-on-one date with Erich earlier in the episode, Gabby was already feeling like she might “be too broken for anyone to love.”

After rehashing the experience with Rachel, the women approached Jesse with a rule switch. There would still be a rose ceremony, but Gabby and Rachel are now picking their own men — i.e., they will each have a separate pool of contestants going forward. The men have to decide, too, if they even want to be in that pool — or if they want to take their chances with the other woman.

If it’s all a little confusing, well, you’re not alone! Twitter reacted to the multiple dramatic moments in Week 3 of The Bachelorette, starting with Gabby’s assembly line of rejections.

