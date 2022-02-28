Dominic Fike joined the cast of HBO’s Euphoria for Season 2 as Elliot, who befriends Rue (Zendaya) after bonding over drugs at a New Year’s Eve party in the premiere episode and eventually grows close to her on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jules (Hunter Schafer). Known mainly as a singer-songwriter with hits including 2018’s “3 Nights,” Fike’s role on the series marks his first foray into acting. But he got to show off his singing skills onscreen in the Season 2 finale, which aired Feb. 27, as Elliot serenaded Rue with a sweet song seemingly titled “Little Star.”

Throughout Season 2, Elliot’s relationships with Rue and Jules have both proven complicated and turned semi-romantic. Episode 4 marked a major turning point for the characters, as Elliot told Jules he’d been doing drugs with Rue, who’d recently relapsed. The following episode saw Jules tell Rue’s mother, Leslie (Nika Bennett), about her daughter’s drug usage and attempt to hold an intervention with Elliot at the family’s home. After finding out Elliot was part of the reason her relapse had been exposed, Rue hit him in the head and dismissed him before driving away with her mother.

The Season 2 finale opens at Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) explosive school play written about her classmates, aka Euphoria’s core characters, which brought them together in the audience for the first time following many conflicts. Rue spotted Elliot in the crowd and informed the series’ viewers, via voiceover narration, that she’d stopped by his house a few days earlier to chat about the intervention’s aftermath. Flashing back to their meeting, Rue jokingly tells Elliot to “go f*ck himself” before admitting his actions might’ve saved her life. She forgives him for telling Jules about the drugs and says she’s been sober, to which Elliot replies asking if he can play her a song he wrote. Rue obliges, and Elliot plays the acoustic guitar while singing lyrics seemingly about his feelings toward their friendship and enabling her drug usage.

“Little star, feels like you fell right on my head. Gave you away to the wind, I hope it was worth it in the end,” Fike sings as his character, leading Rue’s eyes to fill with tears. “You and my guitar, I think you may be my only friend. I gave it all to see you shine again, I hope it was worth it in the end.”

“Us against the world, just a couple sinners making fun of hell. If I keep you here, I’ll only be doing this for myself,” continues Elliot’s composition. “Been some time since we’ve spoken, one day we’ll meet again. Some distance when you’re older, you’ll come lean on my shoulder, tell me that story’s over, that day we meet again.”

After he finishes singing the song, Elliot asks Rue if she thinks they’ll still be friends going forward. She reminds him he’s the one who said they weren’t good for each other, Elliot says he still feels that way, and the scene ends.

It’s unclear who wrote the song’s lyrics, as it’s not yet available on streaming services. While some viewers took to social media to share their love for Elliot’s song, others criticized the series for spending time on his performance and felt there were more pressing storylines to address.