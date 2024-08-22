Lucas Bravo has revealed his dream Emily in Paris cameo, and his castmates agree. In a new interview with IMDb, the actor, who plays Gabriel on the Netflix comedy-drama, was asked which show he’d like to do a crossover with, and didn’t hesitate with his answer — Sex and the City.

“We've been talking about having Kim Cattrall, manifesting her presence on Emily in Paris,” he said. “But it would imply that there's a substantial role for her to take on, and also [for] her to say yes to that idea. But I've been floating all day and dreaming about that opportunity and I hope it happens.”

Cattrall played Samantha Jones on Sex and the City between 1998 and 2004, starring opposite Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes). Cattrall briefly reprised the role of Samantha in the Season 2 finale of the SATC spinoff, And Just Like That.

In the same IMDb interview, Emily in Paris lead Lily Collins said the “obvious but also genuine” choice for a potential crossover would be Sex and the City. “Just because naturally I feel like there's a lot of crossover there,” she explained.

The cast of Sex and the City. HBO / Getty

The Emily In Paris Cast Concur

Bravo and Collins’ EIP costars Ashley Park (Mindy Chen) and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) agreed. “Sex and the City too. I mean, obviously,” Park said.

Speaking to IMDb, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie) and Bruno Gouery (Luc) also called for a SATC-Emily in Paris crossover. “The obvious is Sex and the City,” Leroy-Beaulieu said, prompting Gouery to chime in, “It's obvious, yeah.”

While a crossover of the two shows is currently a pipe dream, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility. After all, both Emily in Paris and Sex and the City were created by Darren Star, who reunited with Cattrall at the EIP Season 3 premiere.

Meanwhile, in the And Just Like That Season 2 finale, Cattrall’s character Samantha revealed she’s currently residing in London — just a stone's throw away from the French capital.

An Emily in Paris cameo is also more likely for Cattrall, who recently dashed hopes of a return to the SATC spinoff. “Aw that’s so kind but I’m not,” she replied to a fan on X (formerly Twitter) who asked if she was returning to AJLT.