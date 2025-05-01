Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to championing bodily autonomy. She’s touched on it in her memoir, My Body, and her podcast, High Low with EmRata. That said, she most effectively communicates the IDGAF ethos through her style. Thus far, she’s advocated wearing whatever you want, regardless of how controversial it may be, like booty-baring thong bikinis or décolletage-forward plunging dresses.

Her chicest, most contentious style choice: freeing the nip. She’s gone the breast-forward route repeatedly throughout her career at fashion shows, on red carpets, and even while walking her dog. Her latest outfit, however, channeled the style in a surprising manner.

EmRata’s Nipply Graphic Tee

On Thursday, May 1, the supermodel took to her Instagram Stories to share her latest look. While her wardrobe regularly consists of designer gowns and couture, Ratajkowski wore the epitome of casual. She slipped into cozy gray sweatpants pulled down to her pelvis with the drawstring intentionally exposed.

Her top was a white T-shirt cropped above her navel. It featured a lemon-yellow ribbed collar detail and a graphic print that was utterly NSFW. It featured a black-and-white illustration of a woman bent over in nothing but leg warmers and boots. Though Ratajkowski’s no stranger to freeing nip, this was a wholly different, tongue-in-cheek take on the divisive style.

Instagram/emrata

She topped off her look with a ribbed knit cardigan in red, brown, and cream stripes that felt so 2000s.

She Loves A Sheer Look

When other style stars attempt to rock the see-through look, they typically reserve it for Big Fashion Moments™️, like the Met Gala or fashion week. Not Ratajkowski, though. When she’s not being cheeky about the braless look, she rocks it on the regular in low-key ensembles or even while doing the most mundane chores.

Last December, for example, she paired the spicy see-through style (via a plunging diaphanous dress) with casual sneakers — an unexpected combo.

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

Months prior, she channeled the same aesthetic while walking her dog. She opted for a white tank, sans bra, and teeny tiny sweatshorts.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

The fact that she’s so casual about a look so polarizing should inspire everyone else to adopt the same attitude. They’re just nips.