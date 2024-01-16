The Emmys are making an already jam-packed awards season even more eventful. The landmark 75th Emmy Awards, which was delayed from September 2023 due to the actors’ strike, finally aired on Jan. 15, giving beloved series like Succession, The White Lotus, and Beef their long-awaited chance to shine.

Succession’s final season leads the pack with an astounding 27 nominations, followed by The White Lotus with 24 nods, The Last of Us with 23, and Ted Lasso with 21. Some unexpected fan-favorite shows also received their first-ever nominations, like Vanderpump Rules.

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson hosted the award show this year, opening the ceremony with a nostalgic number featuring an unexpected celebrity cameo.

Here are the most viral moments and fan reactions from the Emmys.

The Mr. Rogers-Themed Opening

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Anderson opened the Emmys by entering through Mr. Rogers’ living room — yes, really. The actor stepped onto a set inspired by Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood and sat at the piano to pay tribute to the shows that inspired him as a child, from The Facts of Life to Good Times. Perhaps most unexpectedly, he then pivoted into Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight,” joined by Travis Barker on the drums.

Jennifer Coolidge Thanks The “Evil Gays”

Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for “The White Lotus” onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After winning her second Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Jennifer Coolidge gave another acceptance speech for the ages. As she was being told to wrap up, she made sure to thank “all the evil gays,” nodding to the murderous White Lotus characters who tried to kill her character, Tanya, and the many memes that stemmed from the now-iconic quote.

Naturally, everyone on X (formerly Twitter) went nuts over the shoutout — especially LGBTQ+ communities. “AND THIS IS WHY THE GAYS LOVE JENNIFER COOLIDGE,” one fan exclaimed, with another joking, “Jennifer Coolidge finally gives me the credit I deserve.” “The queen stays the queen,” one user wrote. “All hail Jennifer Coolidge.”

Tina & Amy Return

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler speak onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Former Saturday Night Live Weekend Update hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reunited for an Emmys-themed special to present the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special. True to the segment, they presented each nominee by lightly roasting them, with Poehler even squeezing in a sly nod to Fey’s Mean Girls musical while mentioning the Tony Awards.

Of course, X was living for the duo’s reunion and wanted them to just take over the show entirely. “Tina Fey & Amy Poehler were there the whole time and didn’t host!!!!” one fan wrote, with another calling it “better than any hosting bit anyone could've come up with.” “Tina Fey and Amy Poehler always and forever,” one fan declared.

Other fans applauded how Poehler managed to make an EGOT joke, right before the category’s winner achieved the EGOT.

Elton John Wins The EGOT

Elton John performs at Dodger Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After taking home his first Emmy for his concert special Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, Elton John is now an EGOT winner. The singer became the 19th person to reach EGOT status, following Viola Davis, who joined the list in February after winning a Grammy.

It didn’t take long for X to celebrate John’s achievement with triumphant GIFs and words. “If Elton John isn't worthy of an EGOT, who is?” one fan asked. “SIR ELTON JOHN WELCOME TO THE EGOT FAMILY!!!!!!” another fan excitedly wrote.

More to come...