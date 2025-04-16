Is Sydney Sweeney Wearing A Wedding Dress On The Euphoria Set?

After years of delays, Euphoria Season 3 is finally taking shape. HBO confirmed that production had begun on the show’s long-awaited third season in February, sharing a first-look photo of Zendaya reprising her Emmy-winning role as Rue. Now, a couple of months into filming, fans are getting a new look at their other favorite characters.

As seen in photos and leaked clips circulating on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), star Sydney Sweeney was spotted filming in what appears to be a wedding dress, complete with a dramatic train and sheer veil, while walking down a flower-covered aisle. Her onscreen mother, Alanna Ubach, was also seen on set.

Naturally, fans are now wildly speculating what Sweeney’s storyline will be in the upcoming season.

Why Is Sydney In A Wedding Dress?

Even before Sweeney was spotted on set, rumors had been circulating that her character, Cassie, would marry love interest Nate (Jacob Elordi), after trying (and failing) to hide their relationship from his ex, Maddy (Alexa Demie), last season. The show’s third season will reportedly feature a significant time jump, meaning a potential marriage is not out of the question.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

However, some fans speculate that Sweeney may have been filming a dream sequence instead. Sweeney’s onscreen sister, Maude Apatow, wasn’t present on set, which means that either Cassie’s relationship with Lexi is fraught after her infamous play, or it’s not a real wedding.

Sweeney has kept quiet about where Cassie will head next. However, she did express gratitude for the show’s time jump in an interview. “I actually like it because there’s so much room for growth for both me as a person and also Cassie as a character,” she told WhoWhatWear in March 2024.

She also teased her Season 3 storyline without specifics, saying, “It’s going to be very, very wild.” Most fans would agree that marrying Nate Jacobs would qualify as “wild.”