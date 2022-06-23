Counting down the days until Mamma Mia 3 is announced? You’re not alone. But while you wait, there’s another beloved romance threequel filming in Greece — like, right now. On June 21, Nia Vardalos took to Instagram to share that My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is officially underway. Specifically, filming is taking place in the Plaka of Athens, one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.

Vardalos also used the short clip to teach her fans a Greek word, skinothétis. “What that means is director. And guess who the director is? It’s me!” Yep: after writing and starring in the first two films, Vardalos will also be taking on the role of director this time around.

The third movie comes 20 years after My Big Fat Greek Wedding first arrived theaters in 2002 and became a sleeper hit, following the romance between Toula and Ian (Vardalos and John Corbett, respectively) against the backdrop of Toula’s slightly chaotic — but very loving — family.

Vardalos recently celebrated the film’s anniversary on Twitter, and thanked Rita Wilson for her hand in getting it made, despite the script being rejected multiple times before. “You can’t make anyone embrace change, marginalized voices or new ideas,” Vardalos said. “So love yourself. And write your story.”

Ahead, here’s everything to know about My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 so far.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Cast

While the full cast hasn’t been announced yet, it seems likely that the Portokalos family will be joining Vardalos in Greece — including Corbett (Ian), Elena Kampouris (the couple’s daughter, Paris), Lainie Kazan (Toula’s mom, Maria), and Andrea Martin (Toula’s aunt, Voula).

One big exception? Michael Constantine, who played Gus, Toula’s Windex-loving father in the first two films. Constantine passed away in 2021, and several Greek Wedding cast members gathered to remember their on-screen patriarch. “He had told me he wouldn’t be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on,” Vardalos said in a September Instagram post. “I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael’s decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon.”

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Plot

In the same Instagram post, Vardalos made it clear that no, “Toula and Ian are not grandparents” in the upcoming film — but beyond that, there are no official plot specifics just yet. However, Deadline reports that the family will be in Greece to celebrate their daughter’s wedding.

If you need a refresher on the My Big Fat Greek Wedding Cinematic Universe — the MBFGWCU, if you will — the 2016 sequel saw Toula’s parents get married (again) after a clerical error revealed they were never technically wed by the church. Meanwhile, Toula and Ian were dealing with their daughter’s growing independence, from going off to college to striking up a romance with Bennett (Alex Wolff), a fellow Greek student.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Release Date & Trailer

As the movie was only just announced, we’ll have to wait a while for the My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 trailer and premiere date — but the fact that filming has already started is a very good sign for those who need to see the rom-com threequel ASAP.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 becomes available.