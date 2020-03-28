After recovering from the new coronavirus in Australia, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned home to the United States, a source close to the couple confirmed to E! News on Friday, March 27. A smiling Hanks and Wilson, who both tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, were also photographed driving around Los Angeles the same day. Before their stateside homecoming, Hanks had been in Australia filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic in which he'll play the iconic musician's manager.

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," he tweeted on March 22, updating fans on his and Wilson's health. The actor went on to explain the importance of social distancing and self-isolation:

"Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone — You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."

Hanks announced on March 11 that he and Wilson had contracted COVID-19. The couple was released from a Queensland hospital on March 16, and at the time Hanks' rep told People they were "doing very well" under quarantine at their home in Australia. "Their recovery is very much on course for healthy adults with this virus," she added. "They are feeling better each day."

True to form, the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor kept fans updated on their progress with an added touch of humor. "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball," he wrote in an Instagram caption in reference to his classic 1992 A League of Their Own quote. In a subsequent post, he joked that the "bad news" was that Wilson had "won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy" and that he'd learned to not spread his Vegemite so thick.

Hanks and Wilson weren't the only celebrities to reveal their positive COVID-19 diagnoses. Over the past couple of weeks, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Andy Cohen, Debi Mazar, Colton Underwood, and Game of Thrones stars Indira Varma and Kristofer Hivju are among those who have said they'd contracted coronavirus.

If you think you're showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle's coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.