It goes without saying that Ariana Grande is at the top of her game right now. And there's no denying that her success has been bolstered by Grande's decision to release new music whenever she wants. Not only has her quick releases has proved helpful in her quest for inner peace. It has seemingly helped her navigate life's struggles, ultimately brightening her world and the way she feels about the music industry on a whole. With her second consecutive album in less than six months dominating the Billboard charts, the singer has all but proven that she's handling both fame and her career on her own terms.

In a recent tweet, Grande explained how taking control of her music has changed the way she feels about her job and it certainly shed light on what makes her happy. Responding to a fan's tweet, which called the singer's plan to release music whenever she wants the "best decision she ever made," Grande shared:

"it feels sm healthier & sm more authentic & rewarding. regardless of the outcome, i prefer this bc it’s real & feels happy. no games. i love music. i love the ppl i make it w. these past few months made me fall in love w this job all over again. so thank u sm for being down."

Grande started dropping music without traditional promotion in November of 2018, when she announced that she would be releasing new music just three months after debuting her fourth studio album Sweetener in August 2018. "Thank U, Next," the first single from Grande's fifth album of the same name, appeared to be a major source of healing for the former Nickelodeon actor, who tweeted in October that working on music ultimately "fixes everythin" for her.

It seems that her plan to do what she wants when it comes to her music has worked out extremely well for the singer. Grande made Billboard history with Thank U, Next, becoming the first act to have songs in the Billboard Hot 100's top three spots at the same time since The Beatles in 1964. The project also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" singer also broke the record for most songs in the Top 40 at the same time by a female artist when eleven of her songs appeared on the Top 40. She additionally broke the pop genre’s record for most album streams in a week.

Grande's work ethic and fervor for music is a marvel in itself as she continues to drop new songs as she pleases. More recently, it has been speculated that Grande might be dropping a new song sometime next week called "Monopoly." She literally has so many songs out at once that it's almost hard to keep up, but, given her recent comments, it seems that Grande's got it all under control.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The entertainer has notably been through quite a bit of hardships over the past few years. In 2017, Grande suffered through a tragic attack at her Manchester U.K. concert where 23 concertgoers lost their lives. After a long romance, the former Sam & Cat star broke up with boyfriend Mac Miller in May 2018, and subsequently got engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson just weeks after that. Months later Miller died from an apparent drug overdose in September 2018. And Grande and Davidson called off their engagement in October. A few weeks later, she released "Thank U, Next," and the rest is history.

As she continues to work past the trauma, it seems that Ariana Grande has ultimately found music and the choice to release it when she wants to be the perfect remedy.