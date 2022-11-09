Fans Are Calling Out BBC For Mixing Up Black Drag Race UK Queens

The fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is now well underway, and this year’s sickening line-up of aspiring drag superstars continues to thrill fans of the groundbreaking reality series with their knockout runway looks and Werk Room antics. However, viewers recently called out the BBC after one of the network’s official social media accounts mixed up the show’s Black contestants, Baby and Black Peppa.

In a now-deleted clip featuring the eliminated queen Dakota Schiffer, the former contestant was asked which of her fellow cast members she had grown closest to. Schiffer then listed Starlet, Baby, and Danny Beard. As per PinkNews, when the Drag Race UK star said Baby’s name in the video, a picture of fellow Season 4 contestant Black Peppa was shown instead.

The mistake didn’t go unnoticed by Baby, who subsequently wrote on Twitter, “I know I’m late to the party but I genuinely hope the person who edited @dakota_schiffer’s farewell video gets f****** fired.” She continued, “It’s so embarrassing that someone on the @dragraceukbbc socials team can’t differentiate between the only two black girls on the cast”

Meanwhile, fans also voiced their disappointment at the mix-up. “That is so disrespectful and embarrassing,” one user commented, while another fan wrote, “It is ridiculous that they can not tell you and Peppa apart. You both look completely different and have different aesthetics.”

After deleting the clip in question, the official Drag Race UK Twitter account offered its “sincerest apologies,” ensuring that “as soon as the mistake was spotted” the post was “removed from all of our platforms.”

The statement continued: “We are so deeply sorry about an error that appeared on a BBC social video that was made to support RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. We have sincerely apologised to both Baby and Black Peppa and we also want to extend our heartfelt apologies to anyone else that this post offended.”