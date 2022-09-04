The Drag Race UK S4 Guest Stars Include A Spice Girl & An Ab Fab Legend

Start your engines Drag Race fans, because a brand new season of the groundbreaking reality competition show is on the way. Yes, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 is finally upon us, and a fresh line-up of sickening queens are ready to battle it out in the Werk Room in a bid to impress Mother Ru and be crowned the UK’s next drag superstar. New faces will be following in the footsteps of The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, and Krystal Versace. Find out all there is to know about the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, below.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 Judges

Overseeing proceedings once again is the queen of drag herself, mother RuPaul Charles, who will be joined on the UK judging panel by Drag Race veteran Michelle Visage, rotating judges Graham Norton and Alan Carr, and a string of extra special celebrity guest judges.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 Guest Stars

Drag Race UK has become well known for its sickening guest stars, and Season 4 is certainly no exception. This time around, the celebrity guest line-up includes Dame Joanna Lumley, Alison Hammond, Hannah Waddingham, Boy George, Lorraine Pascale, Mel B, Leomie Anderson, Olly Alexander, FKA twigs, Tess Daly, AJ Odudu, Aisling Bea, Cathy Dennis, and Giovanni Pernice.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 Contestants

The Drag Race UK Season 4 hopefuls are yet to be announced by the BBC. However, we do know that at least 12 of the nation’s most fabulous queens will take to the legendary runway to showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent across ten fabulous weeks.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 Start Date

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 begins on Sept. 22 on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.