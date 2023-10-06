Almost two decades after Friends aired its final episode, behind-the-scenes tidbits about the beloved sitcom continue to grab fans’ attention. Now, adding to the ongoing intrigue, a former Friends director has shared one of the secrets behind the show’s success.

Speaking to the Guardian, James Burrows, who directed 15 episodes of Friends including the all-important pilot, explained how he set out to push the show’s cast to be the best they could be, which for Burrows, often involved stroking their egos.

“I give confidence to them and say, ‘Let’s try to go as far as we can with this piece of business,’” he explained. “I’m a psychologist too, you know. If I want to put in something that’s funny, I will make it seem like it was an actor’s idea.”

Burrows’ tactics clearly had the desired effect. Friends, which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004, became one of the most successful sitcoms in U.S. television history, earning 62 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and making stars of its six-strong main cast Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Courteney Cox.

Burrows, whose TV résumé also boasts the likes of Fraiser, Cheers, and Will & Grace, was previously credited with forging the Friends cast’s off-screen bond. Which, as fans witnessed in Max’s 2021 reunion special, appears just as strong all these years later.

“Burrows was instrumental in creating the atmosphere of Friends,” Christina Pickles, who played Monica and Ross’ mother Judy Geller, recalled to the Guardian in 2019. “He took the six leads to Vegas before they started working and they all had a good time together. That was probably very helpful in cementing a sweetness about them.”

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Writing in his 2022 memoir Directed By James Burrows, the famed director also recounted the decision to write Emily Waltham (played by Helen Baxendale) out of Friends, sharing that the character wasn’t “particularly funny” and lacked chemistry with her onscreen husband Schwimmer.