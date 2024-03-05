Monica and Chandler’s romance may have been foreshadowed in Season 3, according to some eagle-eyed Friends fans.

In the 1996 Thanksgiving episode “The One with the Football,” Monica (Courteney Cox), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) go head-to-head with Ross (David Schwimmer), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) in a heated game of football.

During the game, Monica is seen wearing a blue New York Giants sweater, while Chandler is shown wearing a Giants cap with the exact same color and logo. Decades later, some fans believe the characters’ football attire proves they were in sync as a couple before their romance began in the Season 5 episode “The One with Ross’ Wedding.”

“They were meant to be,” one fan commented on Facebook, as reported by the Daily Mail. “This is such a sweet little detail,” another said. “Foreshadowing. Amazing. They were pre-destined,” one user added.

Meanwhile, fans also noticed that Ross and Rachel, who were a couple at this point in the beloved sitcom, were also dressed in matching clothes (the pair were wearing a Nike sweater and hat featuring the brand’s iconic swoosh logo).

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller in Friends. Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

“Look at Rachel’s cap and look at Monica's t-shirt. Can you understand what I'm trying to say?” another fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Friends creators have never clarified if the outfit similarities were an intentionall choice, but that hasn’t deterred speculation within the show’s fandom — who also recently solved a Ross Geller mystery after almost three decades.

On Reddit, many fans were surprised to discover that Schwimmer played both Ross and Rachel’s brief love interest, Russ, in the Season 2 episode “The One With Russ.”

Viewers also recently took to Reddit to discuss whether or not Ross’ ex-wife, Emily Walthom, was a hero or a villain throughout Seasons 4 and 5, sparking some heated debates online.