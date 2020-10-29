Gigi Hadid's Thank You Note Gets Real About Being A New Mom

One month after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid opened up about balancing work and life as a "new mom" in a handwritten thank you note on social media. The supermodel posted the letter on her Instagram Story on Oct. 29 to show the couple's appreciation for all the gifts her family and friends have given her newborn daughter over the past few months.

"I just want to put out there...while I have the time, that when I do thank you's on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven't gotten a public 'thanks,'" Hadid wrote. "I am overwhelmed with the many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love — and I will slowly probably share them." However, the model noted that she's currently trying to find a balance between motherhood and her desire to send personalized notes to everyone who has sent well wishes to her new family.

"Thank you cards are on their way," Hadid continued. "If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!!" In the meantime, she wants everyone to know that she and Malik are "blessed" and filled with "so much gratitude" for all of the love people have shared since their daughter's birth. "If you have sent something, even a message, thank you," Hadid wrote. "I love you."

The model announced that she and Malik welcomed a baby girl on Sept. 23 with a black-and-white photo on Instagram of their newborn daughter's hand. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," Hadid captioned the snapshot, adding that they're "so in love" with their new addition.

The singer echoed those sentiments with a post of his own on Twitter, where he described their baby girl as "healthy & beautiful." "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task," he wrote. "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."

Since announcing her birth, the new parents haven't shared much about their daughter with the public, including her "unique name." However, E! News reported in early October that Hadid is enjoying the first few weeks of motherhood. "Gigi is very tired but is already an amazing mom," a source close to the supermodel told the outlet. "The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn't complained and is very elated to be a mom."

Hadid has done her best to keep her daughter out of the spotlight since first confirming her pregnancy in April. "I am so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting to know that we're all good and safe. And everything's going great," she told fans during an Instagram Live in July. "I love you all and I really appreciate your positive messages. I'm just taking my time with sharing my pregnancy and you guys will see it when you see it."