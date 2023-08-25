More than 15 years after the original series wrapped up for good, Gilmore Girls fans remain fascinated by the beloved 2000s drama. To this day, behind-the-scenes stories, easter eggs, and continuity errors consistently do the rounds online, while viewers also continue to dissect the hit series on TikTok, Reddit, and beyond. Including the show’s title, which curiously includes a lowercase “g” in the opening credits. The grammatical “error” hasn’t gone unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans, many of whom have debated why the second “g” in Gilmore Girls is lowercase.

On Reddit, one fan noted: “On IMDb, Wikipedia, Netflix, and even the official WB website, the title of the show is typed as Gilmore Girls, but on the official logo the second ‘g’ is lowercase.” Although other users suggested it was merely a “graphic design decision,” others theorized that the lowercase “g” might have a deeper meaning.

“I always assumed it represented the mother-daughter dynamics between Lorelai and Rory,” one Reddit commented. “A big ‘G’ and a little ‘g’ means they are the same but still have age and size differences.”

Others disagreed, however, and believe the lowercase “g” is a grammatical choice. “Gilmore is a name, therefore it is capitalized. Girls is not a proper noun, so it's not. While you could argue that it's part of a title and should be included, it doesn't follow typical capitalization styles,” another user added.

The WB / 'Gilmore Girls'

Over on TikTok, the former Gilmore Girls set costumer Valerie Campbell — who was part of the show’s costume department between 2001 and 2007 — recently shared the real story of how the series got its name.

Meanwhile, actor Scott Patterson (aka Luke Danes) also revealed that Gilmore Girls was almost given a completely different title. However, series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino managed to convince network executives to agree to the title which fans know and love today.