The girls are back, and yes, that means the Girls. On Oct. 13, Lena Dunham surprised fans by announcing a Girls revival, with the HBO series returning for a limited five-episode run. All four leads will reprise their roles: Dunham as Hannah Horvath, Allison Williams as Marnie Michaels, Jemima Kirke as Jessa Johansson, and Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna Shapiro.

The cast made the announcement in a mock Zoom call, with all four playing themselves while channeling their characters’ quirks: Dunham logging on more than 15 minutes late, Mamet clutching her tiny dog, Kirke accepting deliveries and smoking cigarettes, and Williams observing the chaos with not-so-silent judgment.

Andrew Rannells will also return as Hannah’s ex-turned-BFF Elijah Krantz, and he cameos at the end of the announcement, brushing his teeth for some reason. Once everyone agrees to return, Dunham wonders whether they can still call the show Girls now that they’re all, well, a certain age. The camera then pans to a title card announcing that the revival will film in 2027.

Dunham, who also created and runs the show, wrote on her Substack that she would only revive Girls “if there was a specific story we were burning to tell,” and that story recently arrived. “For a long time I couldn’t quite picture them in the present day,” she wrote. “Then, right around my 40th birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking, it’s pretty hard to get them to stop…”

Naturally, Dunham didn’t reveal what that story is, which leaves the rest of us to speculate about what Hannah, Marnie, Jessa, and Shoshanna are up to now. Here are my theories, or at least the weird but fun things I’d like to see.

Marnie Is A Total Granola Mom

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It feels inevitable that Marnie would join the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement without ever clocking its political affiliation, much to her friends’ horror. Every other granola mom at the playground would look normal next to her.

Hannah Is Your Weirdo English Professor

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Everyone has had that wackadoo professor who teaches the most niche liberal arts class imaginable, one that is useless in real life but is still the best thing you did in college. Hannah Horvath is that professor, ideally transferring to NYU to critique the student body and reunite with her former BFFs in Brooklyn.

Jessa Becomes An Accidental Influencer

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Jessa’s iconic line “I think you guys might be thinking about yourselves too much,” already a meme, could easily be a sh*tpost she tossed onto Instagram in passing that went viral anyway. And since she has never been able to hold down a job, it tracks that she’d become the reluctant but necessary influencer of a generation.

Shoshanna Invents The Next Tinder

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Dunham once said she’d be open to a Shoshanna spin-off, which suggests she has plenty to write for Mamet’s character. Ideally, Shosh invents one of the most bizarre dating apps on the market, one that matches users based on something like Yelp reviews or Letterboxd rankings, and it takes off anyway.

Adam Sackler Turns Into Adam Driver

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Driver is unlikely to appear in the revival, given the strained working relationship with Dunham she described in her 2026 memoir, Famesick. But it would be hilarious if Adam Sackler became the Oscar-nominated actor he always dreamed of being, which would basically mean Driver returns as... himself.

Elijah Is Richer Than All Of Them

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No explanation needed, and it doesn’t matter what he does. Elijah has always been the one most likely to land on his feet, so of course he’s thriving the most.

Marnie Sings Again

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No matter where these characters end up, as long as Marnie gives us another “Stronger” moment (preferably with a new song), I’ll be happy.