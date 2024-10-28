Gisele Bündchen Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

Gisele Bündchen is expecting her third child, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, People reported on Oct. 28.

A source close to the model told the outlet that the pair is “happy for this new chapter in their life,” adding that “they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Bündchen, 44, shares 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old with her ex-husband, Tom Brady. Through that marriage — which ended in 2022 — Bündchen is also a proud “bonus mom” to Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s 17-year-old son, Jack.

During those earliest days of their blended family, Bündchen told ABC, “I got to experience how my heart could feel that love and just expand in ways I never thought were possible.”

Who Is Gisele Bündchen’s Boyfriend?

People reports that Bündchen and Valente have been together for over a year, with a source telling the magazine that their relationship officially began in June 2023. Before that, the model took jiu-jitsu lessons at the Miami academy Valente runs with his brothers.

She had initially sought out martial arts training for her son, she told Dust Magazine. “But, when I brought him to the first class and started talking with Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense,” she said.

Bündchen also shared her passion for the sport on Instagram. “I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better,” Bündchen wrote of training at Valente Brothers in early 2022, adding that the lessons helped her feel stronger, more confident, and empowered.

While she’s been open about the sport that introduced her to Valente, Bündchen is more private about their relationship. She did allude to her love life in a March interview with The New York Times, which characterized the model as “protective.”

“This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first,” she said. “It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent.”

Harold Cunningham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Similarly, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Bündchen opened up about the importance of tuning out the buzz surrounding her private life.

“I can’t really worry about what other people say about me because what they say about me is none of my business. It’s really their business that they’re trying to project onto me,” she said. “If I’m going to be affected by that, I’m never going to live my truth.”