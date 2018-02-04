Entertainment
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline From Start To Finish
The couple announced their divorce in October 2022.
NFL’s First Couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have officially gone their separate ways. Brady, starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Bündchen, supermodel extraordinaire, had been together since 2009 and share three children (including Brady’s son from a previous relationship).
Over the years Brady and Bundchen have seemed like a perfect pairing and Bundchen was a reliable presence on the sidelines of every one of Brady’s games, but cracks began to form after his decision to unretire from the NFL 40 days after he first announced his retirement. On Oct. 28, it was announced that the pair had reached a settlement that the couple’s lawyers had been working on since September.
Here’s a look back at all of the highs and lows of their relationship and 13-year marriage.
