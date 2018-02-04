Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline From Start To Finish

NFL’s First Couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have officially gone their separate ways. Brady, starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Bündchen, supermodel extraordinaire, had been together since 2009 and share three children (including Brady’s son from a previous relationship).

Over the years Brady and Bundchen have seemed like a perfect pairing and Bundchen was a reliable presence on the sidelines of every one of Brady’s games, but cracks began to form after his decision to unretire from the NFL 40 days after he first announced his retirement. On Oct. 28, it was announced that the pair had reached a settlement that the couple’s lawyers had been working on since September.

Here’s a look back at all of the highs and lows of their relationship and 13-year marriage.

December 2006 — First Date Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images In January of 2007, People confirmed that Brady and Bündchen were officially dating. In their story, the magazine also claimed that the two had their first date in December 2006, just before Christmas. "I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn't want to leave," Bündchen told Vanity Fair a few years later. "You know that feeling of, like, you can't get enough? From the first day we met, we've never spent one day without speaking to each other."

February 2007 — Bridget Moynahan Announces Pregnancy Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brady and Bündchen's coupling came on the heels of Brady's breakup with longtime girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. And shortly after Brady and Bündchen went public, they all found out she was pregnant with Brady's child.

May 2007 — First Met Gala As A Couple Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brady and Bündchen attended their first Met Gala together in 2007, though they didn't pose for photos together on the red carpet (the picture above is from 2010). Ever since then, the couple has not only attended the annual event, they've owned it. The two even acted as co-chairs for the 2017 Met Gala.

August 2007 — Tom Brady Becomes A Dad gisele on Instagram Moynahan gave birth to her son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, in 2007. She and Brady appear to have been committed to co-parenting from the very beginning. Bündchen has made it no secret that she considers John one of her own, fondly referring to him as a "bonus child" in an interview with CBS This Morning in 2015, reported via People.

February 2009 — Surprise Wedding gisele on Instagram Brady and Bündchen were engaged and married very quietly in early 2009, likely to avoid being hounded by the press. According to an in-depth interview with Vanity Fair, the two had been engaged for months, though Bündchen was hesitant to reveal an exact timeline. The wedding took place on Feb. 26 in Santa Monica and was followed by a small reception at their home. It was far from the star-studded affair one might expect from a supermodel and the world's most famous quarterback. "I don't like parties. I prefer something more intimate, just for the closest people," Bündchen told Vanity Fair.

December 2009 — Benjamin Brady Is Born tombrady on Instagram Bündchen gave birth to the couple's first child together, Benjamin Brady, in December 2009. Brady confirmed the news at a press conference for an upcoming football game, telling reporters it was "a wonderful experience in my life," via Us Weekly. Benjamin was born early in the week, and Brady played in a game that very Sunday.

February 2012 — Super Bowl Defeat Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Bündchen found herself in the middle of a media firestorm after the New England Patriots lost the 2012 Super Bowl XLVI. A video emerged after the game that showed her getting heckled by fans of the New York Giants. "My husband cannot f*cking throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time," Bündchenwas heard saying in the video obtained by theinsider.com and reported by ESPN. "I can't believe they dropped the ball so many times."

December 2012 — Vivian Lake Brady Is Born tombrady on Instagram Bündchen gave birth to the couple's first daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, in December 2012. "We feel so lucky to have been able to experience the miracle of birth once again and are forever grateful for the opportunity to be the parents of another little angel," Bündchen wrote on Facebook, via E!.

January 2015 — Deflategate Begins Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Brady was on top of the world in January of 2015, well on his way to another Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. And then, Deflategate happened. Brady was accused of asking his equipment manager to under-inflate the football during a game against the Indianapolis Colts. The NFL began an investigation but upheld the win and Brady went on to win the Super Bowl with the Patriots.

April 2015 — Bündchen Walks Her Last Runway Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bündchen retired from the runway in 2015, taking one final walk down Sao Paulo Fashion Week. The model had been working on the runway for two decades, having started at just 14 years old. Bündchen insisted it was her decision to leave the runway behind, writing on Instagram, "It is a privilege to be doing my last fashion show by choice and yet still be working in other facets of the business."

May 2015-July 2016 — Deflategate Continues & Marriage Rumors gisele on Instagram The NFL suspended Brady for his part in the Deflategate controversy, announcing that they would keep him off the field and unpaid for the first four games of the 2015 season. A series of appeals and court battles followed. At the same time, high tensions and stress were rumored to put a strain on his marriage. "They had a very rough few months and the Deflategate scandal took its toll on their marriage," a source told E! News. Rumors of a breakup reached a fever pitch in 2015 but calmed down as Deflategate faded. Eventually, Brady's suspension was upheld for the 2016 season. When the season started in the fall, Bundchen posted a photo of herself playing catch with Brady on Instagram, telling fans, "Don't worry guys. I will keep him ready." Finally accepting the suspension and putting Deflategate behind him apparently did wonders for Brady's career and his marriage.

February 2017 — Bündchen Celebrates Brady’s 5th Title Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Fans in the stands at the 2017 Super Bowl witnessed an exuberant Bündchen, who was cheering wildly and recording a video from her phone when her husband’s team came back from a deficit to win the ring against the Atlanta Falcons. Brady also won his fourth Super Bowl MVP title for his comeback performance.

April 2017 — A Date Night Selfie During the offseason, Bündchen was sure to soak up as much free time with her husband as she could. She shared a sweet date night selfie of the couple at the Maria Gadu concert, both looking happy and in love.

February 2018 — Gisele Uses Brady’s Super Bowl Loss To Teach A Lesson About Sharing Boston Globe/Boston Globe/Getty Images Brady and the Patriots lost the Super Bowl Championship game in 2018 to the Philadelphia Eagles, who had never won a Super Bowl title in franchise history. The Brady kids weren’t used to losing, and Bündchen used the moment to give them a lesson about life. “Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl,” she told her daughter Vivian. “You have to let someone else win sometimes. Sometimes you have to let other people win." She also added, "We have to share. Sharing is caring.”

March 2019 — Brady Signs With Tampa Bay Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images One day before his contract was set to expire with the Patriots, Brady announced he would not be resigning with the team based in Boston. Instead, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and moved his family down to Florida.

February 2022 — Tom Brady Retires After leaving his longtime team the New England Patriots in 2019, Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in 2020 but lost in the 2022 Championship game to the Los Angeles Rams. Unbeknownst to the fans at the time, but Brady was ready to hang up his cleats — at least, for a few weeks. In a statement, he cited his need to focus on things beyond football as the primary reason for ending his long career. “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” the statement read.

March 2022 — Brady Unretires Just 40 days after his announcement, Brady reversed his decision and confirmed that he would actually be returning to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season. Later that year reports swirled that Gisele was unhappy with this decision, given how she had put her career on hold for many years to focus on raising their children. Brady missed 11 days of training in August saying, “It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh*t going on.”

September 2022 — Rumors Of A Split WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images In September, Bündchen seemed to implicitly confirm that there was trouble in her marriage when she appeared on the cover of ELLE. “I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Brady],” she told the magazine. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams...I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife. And now it's going to be my turn.” She also mentioned her concerns about his participation in a “violent sport” and her desire for him to be more present for their children. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.” Bündchen was conspicuously absent at Brady’s first home game of the 2022 season while there were rumors that the couple had been living apart for “more than a month.”

October 2022 — Tom Brady Announces Divorce Tom Brady confirms he and Gisele are divorcing on Oct. 28, 2022. @tombrady Instagram After months of speculation, it was reported that both parties had reached a settlement and were moving towards filing for divorce. Soon after, Tom Brady took to Instagram to confirm the news.

Present Day People confirmed that both parties will remain in Florida after their divorce in an effort to co-parent, as they have agreed to joint custody of their three children. Brady will remain in Tampa while Bündchen will relocate to Miami.