With only three men remaining, Charity and her exes have some breakups to address on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All. The special Aug. 14 episode reunites the Season 20 lead with 13 “memorable” eliminated cast members, including Xavier Bonner, whom Charity sent home during Fantasy Suites week. As host Jesse Palmer noted in a sneak peek, Charity and Xavier hadn’t spoken since “that fateful night” in Fiji, which, based on when the 2023 Men Tell All episode was filmed, meant about three months had passed.

Charity’s Bachelorette season wrapped filming in late April, and cameras picked back up for the Men Tell All taping in late July, according to an interview Xavier gave to Entertainment Tonight at the time. In a clip from his and Charity’s onscreen reunion, the 27-year-old biomedical scientist explained that he “miscommunicated” his feelings during their disastrous final date in Fiji. “In my heart, there was no doubt that I wanted to be with you and that I was ready to be with you,” Xavier explained to his ex. “But in my head, I had that doubt, and I didn’t know how to suppress it. Not knowing how you felt about me really just, like, messed my mind up.”

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Charity, for her part, responded that she doesn’t “just toss around” the phrase “I love you,” and pointed to his confession about cheating on an ex multiple times. “Obviously we’re talking about your infidelity, and what that meant,” she replied. “You were saying, ‘I don’t want to cheat on you.’ Well, instead of saying ‘I don't want to cheat,’ [say] ‘I won’t cheat on you.’ I’d be a fool to sit there and be like, alright, he just told me basically, ‘I don’t trust myself to commit.’ You just kept almost essentially digging yourself deeper.”

That wasn’t the only former contestant’s behavior Charity called out either. Another MTA preview shows the child and family therapist confronting Brayden Bowers for calling her fake, among other issues. “I will be honest: I did not like how you decided to navigate our relationship and our connection on the show,” she told him in one clip. “I feel like I was my 100 percent authentic self to you the whole time. I don’t think I ever put on anybody in this house.”

Meanwhile, Brayden admitted that he was never sure if the show was “the best environment” for him, but said he still felt a “spark” with Charity, nonetheless. After fellow cast member Sean McLaughlin questioned Brayden’s motives for joining the series, he fired back, “You couldn’t even go get her to meet your family because you were scared about that,” referencing Sean’s elimination just prior to Hometown Dates.

Now, fans can look forward to Charity’s Bachelorette finale to find out if she gets engaged to Dotun Olubeko, Joey Graziadei, or even maybe returned suitor Aaron Bryant when the episode airs on Aug. 21.