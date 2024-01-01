Harry and Sally, step aside — there’s a new New Year’s Eve It-couple in town. With their wedding only days away, The Golden Bachelor’s Terry Gilpin and Theresa Nist rang in the New Year in New York City, going to Times Square to watch the ball drop.

New Year’s Eve doesn’t get more iconic than this.

Dancing The Night Away

Prepare to fall even more in love with Gerry and Theresa — while celebrating New Year’s Eve in Times Square, the couple let loose and bust a few moves. In an adorable video posted on Instagram by ABC, the happy couple can be seen dancing and singing to “My House” by Flo Rida in Times Square.

The camera then pans to show none other than The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei standing next to them throwing an awkward side-eye their way.

“POV: Your East Coast friends celebrating already while you’re on the West Coast,” the caption read. “Mom and Dad dancing and embarrassing the kids,” a fan wrote. Others left laughing and heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time the couple has shown off their dance moves — and clearly, fans are loving every minute of it.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist in 2023. John Fleenor/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

The three Bachelor stars later joined host Ryan Seacrest during the NYE broadcast. Though Joey couldn’t say much about his upcoming season, he did mention that Gerry gives him advice occasionally. “I’ll take whatever I can get from these two, they are truthfully just amazing.”

Seacrest then spoke to Gerry and Theresa about how their relationship was going since the end of the show.

“It’s changed my whole outlook on life,” Gerry gushed. “Everything is exciting. Everything is brighter and fresher. I mean, when you combine our ages it’s 142 years. This is awesome.” Teresa shared his excitement for their upcoming live wedding.

Days Away From “I Do”

After spending Christmas separately, Theresa and Gerry took to Instagram to share images of how they spent NYE together. In Theresa’s post, she shared a series of selfies that showed the happy couple lying in bed. Theresa wore a black sequined dress, while Gerry wore a white shirt and tie.

“Relaxing in a New York State of mind waiting for the ball to drop and wishing everyone a happy, healthy and joyful New Year,” Theresa wrote in the caption.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner in 2023 Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Gerry also posted a picture from their Times Square celebration. “Another fantasy night in a long line of fantasy nights,” he wrote beneath the picture of him and Theresa cuddling.

Gerry also posted an image of Theresa on his Instagram stories of them having lunch at Le Grande Boucherie.

Gerry and Theresa’s wedding is fast approaching — the ceremony will be streamed live on ABC on Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.