The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are busting moves.

On Dec. 18, the recently engaged couple took to Instagram to show off their dance moves, while singing along to Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s 1983 hit “Islands in the Stream.”

“You do something to me that I can't explain,” Theresa wrote in a caption for the video. “Hold me closer and I feel no pain. Every beat of my heart. We got something going on.”

“You’re Meant To Be”

Fans of the couple were quick to comment on the viral clip, with one user gushing: “I love everything about this!”

“Can’t imagine the fun you are having sharing Christmas with your new blended families. Entering a new year with new beginnings and then the wedding,” another fan wrote, while one user commented: “Watching this puts a big smile on my face. so cute I love it.”

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Fellow Golden Bachelor stars also shared their thoughts on the couple’s dance moves. “Oh my gosh I love this so much,” former contestant Faith Martin wrote. “Happy holidays to you and your united families! Love you both so much!”

Meanwhile, Joan Vassos chimed in “This just made me smile! You seem like you have been together forever… just meant to be.”

Golden Bachelor Wedding

The video comes just weeks after The Golden Bachelor finale, during which Gerry and Theresa went public with their engagement.

The inaugural Golden couple’s wedding is set to air on ABC on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Gerry and Theresa on The Golden Bachelor. Disney/John Fleenor

While teasing some of the wedding preparations on Instagram, Gerry shared a potential wedding playlist on Instagram.

The playlist in question features everything from Miley Cyrus’ “Used to Be Young,” to Pitbull and Ne-Yo’s “Time of Our Lives,” and more traditional first dance picks, such as Celine Dion’s “The Power of Love” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”