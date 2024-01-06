Not everyone believes exes belong at weddings, but in Bachelor Nation, they’re a staple. As expected, the first Golden Bachelor wedding featured many of the women that groom Gerry Turner sent home before proposing to his now-wife, Theresa Nist. Even the season’s runner-up, Leslie Fhima, attended the ceremony and celebrated the happy couple.

A Night To Remember

Fans saw Fhima as a “maybe” heading into the Jan. 4 event. Between her emotional split from Turner and a medical emergency in the final days of December, it would have been understandable for her to stay home and heal. However, not only did she attend, Fhima shared on social media afterward that she had a wonderful night at the hotly anticipated Bachelor Nation blowout.

“Golden Wedding was so so fun!” Fhima captioned a Jan. 6 Instagram post. “Love seeing all my friends and Bachelor Nation Alumni!!”

Her post included nine photos from Turner and Nist’s wedding, and yes, it looked like she was loving the glitzy affair. Fhima — who, never forget, is a national aerobics champion — brought her moves to the dance floor with former Bachelor Ben Higgins. She also rubbed shoulders with a host of big names in the franchise, including Desiree Hartsock Siegfried, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Rachel Recchia, plus reunited with fellow Golden Bachelor contestants like Joan Vassos and Faith Martin.

Keeping The Love Alive

The Bachelor Nation reunion was great and all, but the main reason Fhima was there was to “celebrate love,” she told Kathy Swarts during an interview at the wedding. “At our age, we have to celebrate love,” she said. “And I was very good friends with Theresa. We supported each other through that whole time at the house, and all the way through this journey. And I’m so, so happy for her and Gerry.”

Fhima continued to show her support for the bride even after the wedding. She captured a sweet moment between her and Nist at the reception and shared it to her Instagram story on Jan. 5. “Love you @theresa_nist,” she wrote over it.

The sweet gestures go right along with her general attitude about not winning The Golden Bachelor. Soon after the finale aired, Fhima reflected on her journey on Instagram and shared her silver lining. “The overwhelming support has been my greatest prize,” she wrote in part. “This experience opened my heart and mind, and I’m excited for the next chapter, wherever it may lead.”