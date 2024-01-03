Ever since Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got engaged and announced their Golden Bachelor wedding, fans have had questions — like, what’s on the playlist? Will they get a prenup? And perhaps most importantly, will runner-up Leslie Fhima attend the wedding?

The Minneapolis-based fitness instructor was blindsided by Gerry during the Golden Bachelor finale. Despite telling Leslie she was “the one” during Fantasy Suites, Gerry apparently changed his tune after spending a final date with Theresa.

“So everything you told me the other night was a lie,” Leslie said at the time.

Despite her tearful exit from the show, Leslie wrote on Instagram that she was “grateful” for her journey. “This experience opened my heart and mind, and I’m excited for the next chapter, wherever it may lead.” So she seems to be in a good place following the reality show. But is it enough to bring her back to set — that is, the set of Gerry and Theresa’s live wedding?

“I Don’t Know If She Would Come.”

When asked about the wedding guest list during an appearance on Bachelor Happy Hour, Thersa said she would invite Leslie. However, she added, “I don’t know if she would come.”

Gerry, for his part, said he’d be okay with his ex being there. “Because I had such deep feelings for her and a lot of respect,” he said. “And if she were comfortable being there, I would certainly be comfortable having her there.”

Disney/John Fleenor

Of course, both Gerry and Theresa seemed to be aware that Leslie might not be down for a wedding appearance so soon after her split with Gerry.

She Has A Busy Month

On a purely practical level, Leslie might simply be too busy to attend Gerry and Theresa’s wedding. On Jan. 8, she’s scheduled to teach a dance class in Minneapolis — and on Jan. 12, she’s leading a fitness retreat in Costa Rica.

So of all times, she might prefer preparing for her professional plans than watching her ex say “I do.”

A Medical Emergency

On top of everything, Leslie recently shared that she experienced a medical emergency on her 65th birthday. She had to have surgery for a bowel blockage, she explained on Instagram (via Screen Rant).

Leslie Fhima in 2023. John Fleenor/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

After spending several days in the hospital, Leslie said she’d be able to go home on New Year’s Eve — just days before the Golden Wedding. While only Leslie and her medical team can speak to her recovery time, it would absolutely make sense if Leslie were to stay home and recuperate for a while.