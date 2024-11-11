The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran credits her Dancing with the Stars partner, Sasha Farber, for helping her navigate a particularly difficult period of her life.

Tran, who was eliminated from DWTS on Oct. 29, spoke to People at the Los Angeles Wicked premiere on Nov. 9 and revealed how Farber encouraged her to focus on what “really matters” following her breakup with Bachelorette finalist, Devin Strader.

“Right after the breakup [with Strader], I was going through a lot of stuff being said online and stuff being spilled out,” she recalled. “Sasha really helped ground me and tell me that it’s my friends and family who really matter at the end of the day and everything's going to blow over on social media and just keep doing me because, at the end of the day, I only have myself.”

Tran also said Farber has inspired her to continue dancing after her DWTS elimination. “I'm still going to do it because I think people should be able to do what makes them happy,” she added. “I'm still going to do some dance classes — and hopefully come back for the finale and do a little dance or something with Sasha.”

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber on Dancing with the Stars. Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Jenn’s Bachelorette Breakup

After starring as a contestant in Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, Tran was announced as The Bachelorette Season 21 lead, which ended on Sept. 3 with Tran getting engaged to her final choice, Strader. However, during the live After the Final Rose special, she revealed that Strader had since broken up with her.

Tran joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 33 shortly after her Bachelorette split and speaking recently to Page Six, she revealed that she turned to Taylor Swift’s music during the aftermath of the breakup.

After performing a foxtrot to Swift’s song “The Archer” on the Oct. 15 episode of DWTS, which she dedicated to the singer, Tran revealed that she listened to the singer’s The Tortured Poets Department album track “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” on repeat after her season of The Bachelorette.

“I was listening to that over and over for the past couple of months,” she told the outlet. “Taylor is a lyrical genius. To be able to perfectly portray an emotion that somebody else is feeling all the way across the world is such a gift.”