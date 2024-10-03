A year after fronting the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner made a surprise return to the franchise — and not everyone was happy about it.

The Golden Bachelorette lead, Joan Vassos, appeared as a contestant on Turner’s season in 2023. However, her Golden Bachelor journey was cut short when she left the show in Week 3 due to a family emergency.

During the Oct. 2 episode of The Golden Bachelorette, Vassos was reunited with Turner when he interrupted the rose ceremony for an emotional sit-down. During their talk, Turner advised Vassos to “take a breath and be herself,” and asked if she’d considered that “her guy” might not be on the show.

“I have a couple of strong connections, but there is that possibility because merging lives is hard,” Vassos admitted, likely referring to Turner’s short-lived marriage to Golden Bachelor winner, Theresa Nist.

Turner and Nist got engaged in The Golden Bachelor’s November 2023 finale and wed in a televised wedding ceremony on Jan. 4. However, the couple announced their divorce in April, citing living in different states as a major factor in their decision to split.

While Turner’s return made for some gripping viewing, fans were divided over his surprise visit.

The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Joan Vassos. John Fleenor/ABC

“Gerry is the last person Joan should be getting relationship advice from,” one Golden Bachelorette fan joked on X (formerly Twitter) — and others agreed. “Gerry giving advice to Joan after how his season ended up?!” another viewer commented. “Gerry, why are you here?” asked one fan.

However, others appreciated Turner’s brief Golden Bachelorette cameo. “Gerry! Great to see him,” another viewer chimed in, while another praised him for being “so good with his words.”

Joan Was “Very Happy” With Gerry

Despite division in the fanbase, Vassos was glad Turner stopped by Bachelor Mansion. “Gerry came and we had some really good, insightful conversations,” she told Us Weekly. “So I was very happy that he came.”

Meanwhile, Golden Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer revealed that both he and Vassos were taken aback by Turner’s return, telling Decider that it “was a surprise.”

“I didn’t know he was coming. I know Joan didn’t know he was coming,” Palmer said. “For me personally, it was very heartwarming and touching to have Gerry show up, and to see him. It was something that I had no idea was going to happen.”