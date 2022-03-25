After months of delays, the Grammys are upon us. The 64th Grammy Awards will finally happen on April 3 in Las Vegas. Music’s biggest night will include A-list performers, debuts from first-time nominees, unexpected collaborations, and sentimental tributes to music icons.

Singer-songwriter and Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods, while Doja Cat, H.E.R., and Justin Bieber trail with eight nominations each. Seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish tied with first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo, earning seven noms apiece, and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett followed with five nods for their collaborative album Love For Sale. All of the above are nominated in the prestigious Album of the Year category, joining Lil Nas X for Montero, Taylor Swift for Evermore, and Kanye West for Donda.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Grammy Awards.

When Is The 2022 Grammys?

The 2022 Grammy Awards will air Sunday, April 3, on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who Is Hosting The Grammys?

Trever Noah will host the 2022 Grammys for the second year in a debut after making his debut during the scaled-down 2021 Grammy ceremony.

Who Is Performing At The Grammys?

Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, and Lil Nas X (with guest Jack Harlow) were the first confirmed performers for the 2022 Grammy Awards, as announced on March 15. Just days later, it was reported that Kanye West was removed from the performers list, with producers citing his troubling public behavior on social media.

On March 24, the Recording Academy announced that Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, and this year’s lead nominee Jon Batiste would also be joining the performance line-up. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler will also join famed Broadway stars Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, and Leslie Odom, Jr. to perform an In Memoriam tribute to late composer Stephen Sondheim.

Who Is Presenting At The Grammys?

Currently, no presenters have been announced for the 2022 Grammys. This page will be updated when more news is confirmed.

Where Are The Grammys?

This year, the Grammys will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the first time. As per Grammy tradition, the ceremony was originally scheduled to be held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the STAPLES Center) after having to re-locate across the street to the Los Angeles Convention Center in 2021, but the venue had to be changed once again after the show was postponed from January 31 to April 3.

What Time Is The Grammys Red Carpet?

The Grammys red carpet typically kicks off two hours before the main show, meaning fans should tune in by 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT to see their favorite stars’ red carpet looks.

When Is The Grammys Pre-Ceremony Show?

Every year, the vast majority of awards are handed out during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, which is streamed on the Recording Academy’s YouTube page just a few hours before the main show and features its own set of performers and presenters.

Grammy winner and current nominee LeVar Burton will host the Premiere Ceremony this year starting at at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT. Confirmed performers are Jimmie Allen, Ledisi, Mon Laferte, Allison Russell, and Curtis Stewart. The opening number will feature a special multi-nominee performance including Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon, Kalani Pe'a, John Popper, and The Isaacs. Presenters will be Jimmie Allen, Arlo Parks, Nate Bargatze, Nnenna Freelon, Pierce Freelon, and Sylvan Esso, and Jimmy Jam.