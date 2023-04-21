Grey’s Anatomy Fans Can’t Get Over That Surprise Cristina Yang Reference

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 16. It’s been nearly a decade since Sandra Oh departed Grey’s Anatomy — but even today, Cristina Yang’s presence can definitely be felt at Grey Sloan Memorial. Exhibit A? During the April 20 Grey’s Anatomy episode, Cristina showed her support for her old colleagues when they needed it most. You might have missed the sweet nod if you didn’t stay until the last seconds, though! Here’s what happened.

The latest episode, titled “Gunpowder and Lead,” saw the surgeons continue to face violent threats from anti-abortion protesters. This time around, Bailey was attacked by a patient who feigned medical problems to get access to her — moments after she expressed concerns that all the recent stress might give her another heart attack.

The attacker was subdued and Bailey seems to be OK (physically) for now. But it’s a scary time! Fortunately, while Bailey and Addison loaded new supplies into the mobile clinic, they got a meaningful message of support. It came as a letter in a box of abortion medications. Given the physical and verbal attacks the pair have been exposed to recently, you’d be right to be wary about the letter’s contents. But alas, it wasn’t a missive of hate. Rather, it came on stationery from the Klausman Institute in Zurich, Switzerland. Yep, that’s Cristina.

“This should keep you in business for a while,” Cristina wrote. “Keep fighting - Yang.”

This definitely isn’t the first time Cristina has “appeared” on Grey’s Anatomy without really, well, appearing. She’s previously written to support Meredith at her medical board hearing, and has texted her person on several occasions. But Cristina’s latest message feels especially meaningful.

