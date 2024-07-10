Ellen Pompeo will be in Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 more than fans had anticipated.

As per Variety, the actor, who has played Dr. Meredith Grey since 2005, will star in at least seven episodes in the forthcoming new season. Pompeo’s return follows her reduced role in Seasons 19 and 20, in which her character had temporarily moved to Boston.

The actor’s return will likely be welcomed by longtime fans, especially given her tribute to her Grey’s character in 2022, which read like a farewell message.

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY, and the show for 19 seasons!” she wrote on Instagram, before thanking her fans. “I love you madly and appreciate you right back.”

Pompeo’s comeback hasn’t been the only Grey’s Anatomy casting news as of late. It was reported in June that Jason George is heading back to Grey Sloan in Season 21 as Dr. Ben Warren. George has played the character on and off since Season 6 but left his series regular role to launch the Grey’s spinoff, Station 19.

The Grey’s Anatomy cast. Ron Tom/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images via Getty Images

Deadline also reported in May that Jake Borelli is departing the hit medical drama after seven seasons playing Levi Schmitt. Though not confirmed, sources claimed to the outlet that Borelli will briefly return for a few episodes to wrap up his character’s story.

Meanwhile, Midori Francis, who has played Mika Yasuda since Season 19, is also leaving the show. Similarly to Borelli, she is reportedly negotiating a return next season to close out Mika’s story.

Amid the cast shakeup, Disney TV Group President, Craig Erwich, recently said Grey’s Anatomy, the longest-running medical drama in TV history, is in “great shape.”

“We just celebrated the 20th season of Grey’s, which makes it the longest-running medical drama on television,” he said, per Deadline. “I think the show is creatively firing on all cylinders and continues to be extraordinarily popular — if not the most popular show in terms of past seasons.”